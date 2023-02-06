"Thanks Queen Reina" - Harry Styles grandmother superfan takes over Twitter with wholesome Grammys 2023 moment

English singer Harry Styles bagged a major Grammy Award and the happiest person in the room was a grandmother hailing from Ontario, Canada.

On February 5, the 29-year-old star won the Album of the Year award for Harry's House beating Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA, Brandi Carlile, and Mary J. Blige.

When third-time Grammy Awards show host Trevor Noah was presenting the award, he took the placard to Reina, a 78-year-old grandmother in the audience. She was invited to the award function along with other fans of the Album of the Year contenders.

With her voice breaking in excitement, Reina called out Styles' name before the camera panned to a visibly surprised Harry.

On stage, the As It Was singer gave a big hug to Reina, expressing his excitement before giving his acceptance speech. Several fans online loved seeing the duo share a special moment and an individual wrote:

"The moment i knew he won… thanks queen reina"

jade◟̽◞̽ @lwtmoonrry the moment i knew he won… thanks queen reina the moment i knew he won… thanks queen reina https://t.co/lLrFQ4yxsk

Twitter reactions on Reina and Harry Styles' wholesome moment

😷🎄Debbie Fenelon 😷🎄 @debfene One of my favorite moments of the night, when Harry Styles ran on stage to hug Reina, his number one fan! #GRAMMYs One of my favorite moments of the night, when Harry Styles ran on stage to hug Reina, his number one fan! #GRAMMYs https://t.co/B0yvadGjWg

After Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award, Twitterati was left in awe of Reina's excitement and celebrated the duo's special moment. Several users called the moment "pure," while others simply hailed Reina for being a fan of the artist.

Tracy Noble ☕️ She/Her @TracyVirtually Seeing a grandmother from Sudbury, Ontario cheering on Harry Styles at the Grammys is not something I expected to see tonight but it was incredibly awesome. Seeing a grandmother from Sudbury, Ontario cheering on Harry Styles at the Grammys is not something I expected to see tonight but it was incredibly awesome. 😎

Cha♡ @faithharrylove HARRY HUGGING REINA WAS SO ADORABLE PLEASE MY HEART HARRY HUGGING REINA WAS SO ADORABLE PLEASE MY HEART https://t.co/fM0ZorGbHh

alds 🕷️🕸️ @lourrysbaby I LOVE YOU REINA I LOVE YOU HARRY THIS IS THE MOST PURE REACTION FROM BOTH OF THEM I LOVE YOU REINA I LOVE YOU HARRY THIS IS THE MOST PURE REACTION FROM BOTH OF THEM 😭 https://t.co/o6guUQT7Ym

katie💌hrammys day @daylightlvrs she is our leader she is our muse we love reina she is our leader she is our muse we love reina https://t.co/NTrYo1aZy9

lau 🐇 @reverierry SOMEONE CHECK ON GRANNY REINA SOMEONE CHECK ON GRANNY REINA https://t.co/gUiVhlymVO

Robbyn @tweetingrobbyn Are we going to see Trevor Noah bring Harry Styles to meet the granny from Sudbury, ON? That would be an epic #Grammys moment if he did! Are we going to see Trevor Noah bring Harry Styles to meet the granny from Sudbury, ON? That would be an epic #Grammys moment if he did!

Harry Styles sounded surprised by his win in his acceptance speech

After giving Reina a big hug, Harry Styles gave his acceptance speech while applauding his fellow contenders.

He said:

"Man, I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I've listened to everyone in this category. And I think on nights like tonight it's so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."

He concluded by stating that he is "grateful" for the award and that "this doesn't happen to people like me very often."

Harry Styles also won an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for his album Harry's House. For the event, he wore a long tasseled silver shirt with matching pants and was hailed for his look.

Despite Beyonce losing in this category, she made history at the Grammys by becoming the most-awarded artist of all time. This year, she received nine nominations, mostly in major categories like Record of the year, Song of the year, and Album of the year. So far, she has bagged 34 Grammy Awards throughout her music career.

Poll : 0 votes