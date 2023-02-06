"Thanks Queen Reina" - Harry Styles grandmother superfan takes over Twitter with wholesome Grammys 2023 moment

English singer Harry Styles bagged a major Grammy Award and the happiest person in the room was a grandmother hailing from Ontario, Canada.
On February 5, the 29-year-old star won the Album of the Year award for Harry's House beating Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA, Brandi Carlile, and Mary J. Blige.
When third-time Grammy Awards show host Trevor Noah was presenting the award, he took the placard to Reina, a 78-year-old grandmother in the audience. She was invited to the award function along with other fans of the Album of the Year contenders.
With her voice breaking in excitement, Reina called out Styles' name before the camera panned to a visibly surprised Harry.
On stage, the As It Was singer gave a big hug to Reina, expressing his excitement before giving his acceptance speech. Several fans online loved seeing the duo share a special moment and an individual wrote:
"The moment i knew he won… thanks queen reina"
Twitter reactions on Reina and Harry Styles' wholesome moment
After Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award, Twitterati was left in awe of Reina's excitement and celebrated the duo's special moment. Several users called the moment "pure," while others simply hailed Reina for being a fan of the artist.
Harry Styles sounded surprised by his win in his acceptance speech
After giving Reina a big hug, Harry Styles gave his acceptance speech while applauding his fellow contenders.
He said:
"Man, I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I've listened to everyone in this category. And I think on nights like tonight it's so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."
He concluded by stating that he is "grateful" for the award and that "this doesn't happen to people like me very often."
Harry Styles also won an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for his album Harry's House. For the event, he wore a long tasseled silver shirt with matching pants and was hailed for his look.
Despite Beyonce losing in this category, she made history at the Grammys by becoming the most-awarded artist of all time. This year, she received nine nominations, mostly in major categories like Record of the year, Song of the year, and Album of the year. So far, she has bagged 34 Grammy Awards throughout her music career.