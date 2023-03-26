Who is Gregory Locke? NYC judge fired over 'unprofessional' side hustle

Gregory Locke, a New York-based administrative law judge, was fired from his post after it was discovered that he ran an OnlyFans account as a side hustle.

As per The New York Post, the 33-year-old man charges $12 per month on the platform and has posted over 100 pictures and videos since he opened the account in November 2020.

Locke also has another account on JustFor.Fans, where he charges people $9.99 per month. As per the publication, his OnlyFans description read:

“White collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always sl*tty.”

Gregory Locke's account contains several posts featuring hardcore explicit stuff, org*es, and moments of him doing unspeakable acts. Captioning one of the posts, he wrote:

“I just want to celebrate Labor Day by having a man impregnate me.”

Locke, who was paid $58 per hour by taxpayers to judge parking fines, even mentions his day job in another post. As per the publication, he captioned the video in November 2022 while performing an inappropriate activity in front of the camera:

"I was never going to focus on work if I didn’t let this out.”

In another post, he said:

“Guess what kind of p*rn I was watching in the middle of my work day during this quick org*sm break.”

Gregory Locke openly talked about his job as a judge

Gregory Locke also openly wrote that he was a "judge" on his X-rated Twitter account, where he frequently uploaded his explicit videos and photos.

As per The New York Post, the founder of JustFor.Fans, Dominic Ford, said that Locke could earn over $100,000 a year if he posted more content.

Moreover, it was reported that while on his judge duty, Gregory Locke did not always exhibit professional behavior.

On a March 1 post tweeted from his X-rated account, the former judge wrote that mayor Eric Adams "can suck my c**t,” after the latter commented on the church being separated from the state.

In another tweet, he also told City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino to "choke" on a private part after she slammed the Drag Queen Story Hour in public schools and libraries.

While speaking to The New York Post, Paladino said:

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions.”

Actually, it was Paladino's public report about Locke's tweet that got him in trouble with the Finance Department.

As per city rules of conduct:

“A city administrative law judge shall conduct all of his or her extra-judicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the city administrative law judge’s capacity to act impartially as a city administrative law judge.”

Gregory Locke was fired from his position on March 21 for his “unprofessional behavior.”

