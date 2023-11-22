"DDG about to get sued": Netizens react to rapper claiming Halle Bailey was kicked out by nail salon

Popular rapper DDG recently accused a nail salon, Perfect Nails, of being racist as one of its employees allegedly kicked out his girlfriend, Halle Bailey in the middle of a manicure. The rapper discussed the alleged incident on different social media platforms and also urged his followers to post critical comments on the salon's page.

As per The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post, DDG's now-deleted tweet read:

“This place is racist towards black people. They kicked my girlfriend out while doing her nails."

Perfect Nails denied the allegations and asserted that they were unable to offer Halle Bailey the services she needed as she and her sister were allegedly 35 minutes late. However, Bailey stated online that there was some confusion about their appointment time.

As soon as the situation became public, netizens took to the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post to voice their opinion. Some people sided with Halle, while others sided with the nail salon.

DDG's accusations about the nail salon that allegedly kicked Halle Bailey out garner mixed reactions

DDG, who is reportedly in a relationship with Halle Bailey, recently took to social media to express his disappointment in a Los Angeles-based nail salon. On Tuesday, November 21, the rapper and YouTuber shared a tweet and spoke about the alleged mistreatment of his girlfriend at Perfect Nails.

He accused the salon of being racist and asked his followers to write a bad Yelp review for them. He also shared the link to the salon's page and said:

“Please give them a 1 star. They don’t deserve business.”

The rapper's request reportedly impacted the salon's ratings. As per All Hip Hop, previously, the salon had a 4.4-star rating and 49 reviews. After the rapper's tweet, it now has a 2.5-star rating and 115 reviews.

This caused the nail salon to address the situation. They denied the allegations about Halle Bailey, the Little Mermaid actor, being asked to leave by its employees and claimed that they did not accept DDG's girlfriend as she was allegedly 35 minutes late.

The nail salon took to the comment section of another post uploaded by The Neighborhood Talk to explain their point of view and wrote:

"We have proof that we were fully booked and we couldn’t accept a client who was late 35 minutes! We really don’t make different, all clients for us same. We respect all our clients! When Halle started her service, and it was already 20 minutes since her appointment started, we already informed her that we can’t take her sister! At the end her sister was late 35 minutes!"

They continued:

"We apologised and just said we can’t provide service, in 25 minutes we have next client. This is our business, we work with clients, we can’t refuse service we get paid for that! We work so hard to get more clients, not to loose them!"

The owner of the salon also shared a video and stated that they were receiving heaps of bad reviews and comments online. She explained the situation and denied the allegations made by the rapper. She also said she was " really scared."

Internet users reacted to the news in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post. Several individuals sided with Halle and believed that the salon shouldn't have asked her to leave. They believed she was the "sweetest person" and that there was "definitely something wrong with the nail shop employees."

On the other hand, some people supported the salon and justified their actions. In fact, they called out DDG for calling them "racist" and blamed Halle Bailey and her sister for being late.

Neither Halle Bailey nor the nail salon has said anything further regarding the issue or the claim.