Who is DDG? Everything you need to know about Halle Bailey's boyfriend

It has been almost two years since the American singer and actress Halle Bailey has been dating rapper DDG and the two have taken their relationship public in light of the rumours of their pregnancy.

The rumors regarding their affair first sparked in January 2022 after DDG and Bailey were spotted together at Usher's residence in Las Vegas. Following the same, the rapper took to his socials and posted a birthday wish for his girlfriend in March last year thereby making them official as a couple.

DDG, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is a 26-year-old rapper behind the song Moonwalking in Calabasas featuring Blueface. Let's find out some more about the man who has been going strong with the Little Mermaid star.

Who is Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG?

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., popularly known as DDG, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, actor and YouTuber hailing from Pontiac, Michigan, United States. The 26-year-old rapper began his journey by making videos for his social media till he became a YouTube vlogger in 2015. The expansion in his content creation started after he had graduated from his high school, International Tech Academy, as a valedictorian in 2015. This honor was the inspiration behind his 2019 track named Valedictorian.

In an interview with BET.com in 2019, Darryl stressed the importance of academic qualification saying,

"[Academics] are very important, because I was really into school. That's what a lot of people don't realize. Valedictorian is just about being super competitive and being at the top at all times. It displays my competitiveness. I want to be valedictorian of everything — definitely of the rap game."

He went on to join Central Michigan University for his college but dropped out after a year given that his YouTube journey had already begun paying off at about $30,000 per month. Darryl moved to Hollywood, California in his pursuit to become a full-time entertainer.

Despite his journey as a content creator, Halle Bailey's boyfriend Darryl, had a longstanding passion for music since childhood, and his father being an audio engineer certainly helped. He would make music at his father's studio.

Some of his early works include songs such as Big Boat, Balenciagas, and Free Parties. His track Lettuce made it big on his YouTube channel as it reached 500,000 views in an hour and further prompted WorldstarHipHop to contact Darryl for an exclusive release of its music video.

His debut EP Take Me Serious received its first song release, Givenchy, in November 2017 which again reached 25 million views on YouTube. This was followed by the release of Take Me Serious in March 2018 and a deal from Epic Records. The year 2018 saw DDG rise as a music artist as his track Arguments became certified Gold. In the following years, Darryl released his second EP, Sorry 4 the Hold Up, and the single titled Push from his debut album named Valedictorian.

The breakthrough came when he released Moonwalking in Calabasas featuring Blueface which became a certified platinum. The track reached the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at a position of #82. DDG's music includes songs such as Money Long, Elon Musk, and Die 4 Respect. He released his second studio album, Its Not Me Its You, on September 30, 2022, while his third album Maybe It's Me... came on July 14, 2023

The rapper made it to the Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 in 2022 for music in Hip hop, trap and R&B genres. He is currently dating Halle Bailey and the two are rumored to be pregnant with their first child.