"No way this is a conversation between mother and son": Blueface's mom's photo goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online 

Blueface’s mother Karlissa Saffold Harvey seems to be trending online for the wrong reasons. The latter mistakenly uploaded an explicit picture of herself on Instagram, leaving netizens and her son shocked. In response to the image, the singer trolled his mom, leaving internet users floored. One netizen said:

On Sunday, October 15, Karlissa Saffold Harvey took to her Instagram story and posted an uncensored photo of herself posing in front of a mirror. The mother of three took a selfie of herself with her tongue out to the camera as well.

The picture quickly circulated across social media platforms and became the topic of debate. In response to the same, Blueface said on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Ewww lol”

In another tweet, the Thotiana rapper said:

“Old lady B*oty cheeks”

In response, Karlissa Saffold said on her Instagarm story:

“Now I said it was accident BN But it look better than the one you spend yo life savings on”

The 51-year-old was referring to rumors of Blueface spending $30,000 on a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) for his partner, Jaidyn Alexis.

Karlissa also said in another social media post that she would post Alexis’ “before pictures” if her son continues to troll her online.

"Apple doesn't fall far from the tree": Netizens in disbelief over Blueface and his mother’s online banter

Many found the mother-son’s internet interaction strange and several X users made hilarious memes regarding the banter.

Some also agreed with Harvey’s claims about Alexis. A few reactions to the conversation read:

As the picture continued to make its rounds online, Harvey took to her Instagram story and seemingly apologized for the social media post. She promised that she did not “moon y’all for clout.” She claimed that her “daddy” called her about seeing her “old rusty a*s” on the internet. She also added:

“That was an accident I sent to my husband… Y’all ain’t worth my a*s for clout”

Karlissa is married to Sterling Saffold, who is her second husband. Blueface was born to Karlissa and his father Jonathan Porter Sr on January 20, 1997.