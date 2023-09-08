"They def doing something to those kids": Blueface's son exposes rapper and Jaidyn Alexis amid birth of Chrisean Jr

American rapper Blueface and his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis came under fire online after a video of their son saying that his mom would be "mean" to him if his father left, went viral online. On September 6, X account @officialigtea took to its handle to share a 21-second video where the 26-year-old personality can be seen interacting with his son who is crying.

When Blueface asks him what he would want to say to him until he comes back, the six-year-old kid says:

"I'm crying cause mom might be mean."

Expand Tweet

The rapper is then seen consoling his child stating if Jaidyn Alexis is "mean" to him, he can just call him. In an extended video shared on the same page, the Disrespectful rapper can be calling his son "so cute" that he doesn't want to leave, before adding that he would be back with him in one hour.

In another video, the 26-year-old rapper can be seen recording himself again while consoling his son that he would be back soon from work, to which the six-year-old responds that his mother, Alexis, would hurt him.

However, the video sparked extreme reactions online since Blueface has always branded Jaidyn Alexis as the super mother, and was not even present during the birth of his child with rapper Chrisean Rock. Moreover, Blue has been adamant that he would fight for the custody of Rock's son.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @officialigtea/X)

X users remark on Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims

After the videos of Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' son claiming that his mom hurts him when he's not around went viral, X users were left concerned. Several users slammed the rapper for not listening to his own kid and instead of understanding the plight, just filming him. Others pointed out how he compared Alexis to Chrisean Rock, and prayed that the kids were ultimately safe.

Expand Tweet

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @officialigtea/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @officialigtea/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @officialigtea/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @princesitahhhhh/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @princesitahhhhh/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @princesitahhhhh/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @officialigtea/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the Thotiana rapper and Jaidyn Alexis' son's claims about his mom. (Photo @officialigtea/X)

The video comes after Blueface's former partner Chrisean Rock gave birth to their child, without the rapper present, and named the infant after herself. In a since-deleted tweet, the Daddy rapper expressed his disapproval of the name and said:

Expand Tweet

"I actually feel bad for my son at this point he's a junior to his mom he don't gotta be named after me but at least put some thought into it that was some quick last minute. What do you want to name umm just write down Chrisean Malone.”

As of writing, Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis have not commented on the claims made by their son.