"Come back safe": Fans get emotional as Korean actor Kim Min-jae announces military enlistment

Fans get emotional as Korean actor Kim Min-jae's agency announced the actor's military enlistment on September 6, 2023. Nyam Nyam Entertainment confirmed that the actor will enlist in the South Korean military on September 18, to fulfill his mandatory military service as a dutiful citizen.

The 26-year-old South Korean actor, who is famously known for his role in the popular K-drama Dr Romantic seasons 1, 2, and 3, shared a personal and heartfelt message with his fans on his official fan cafe on September 6, 2023. He mentioned that he was excited to "learn more" through his enlistment and the news left fans emotional.

They took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same and wished for the actor's safe return.

"Be well and stay safe" - Fans react as South Korean actor Kim Min-jae shares a heartfelt message announcing military enlistment

The actor shared the news on his official fan cafe and mentioned that he was sad that he would not be able to see his fans for a while. However, he mentioned that he was "excited and grateful" for the opportunity to serve in the military.

Translated to English by Soompi, he said:

"Today, I have something I want to tell you directly. Many of you may have been curious, but I will be enlisting in the military on September 18 to fulfill my mandatory service. I will be joining the military band, and although I feel regret and sad at the thought of not being able to see you for a while, I am also excited and grateful to be able to experience and learn more through my military service."

He continued:

"Thank you for the caring thoughts and concerns, I won't forget it. I'll return stronger and more enriched individual, and I'll make sure to repay your love as actor Kim Min Jae."

After Kim Min-jae's message, his agency, Nyam Nyam Entertainment, confirmed the announcement and the artist's enlistment date. They requested that the fans show their support and love for the South Korean actor until he fulfills his mandatory service.

Fans got emotional and conveyed their unwavering support for the Do You Like Brahms? actor as they took to the comments section of @KoreanUpdates' post.

During one of the press conferences for the K-drama Dr. Romantic season 3, actor Kim Min-jae mentioned that this would be his last acting project for the time being, hinting at his future enlistment. The latest season of the show released on April 28, 2023. It was during the same press conference that the Dr. Romantic star Han Seok Kyu accidentally revealed the 26-year-old actor's future enlistment.

Kim Min-jae is set to be discharged from his service in March 2025.