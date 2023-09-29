"He wouldn't shoot her in the foot": Blueface's mom Karlissa slammed as she wishes for her son to 'hook up' with Megan Thee Stallion

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold is facing backlash from netizens over her comments about her son's love life and who she thinks he should date. A video was released on 9MagTv's Instagram page on September 29, 2023, and showed Karlissa talking about her Megan The Stallion should have a child with Blueface.

As she spoke to fans on Instagram Live, Karlissa commented that she didn't know why everyone was "trying to act like she's too good" for her son. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Saffold said this in response to a fan's comment that the pair in question should have a baby together.

Although these comments didn't sit right with netizens, it was Karlissa's comment about Megan Thee Stallion's recent legal battle with Tory Lanez, that sparked the online hate. Lanez was sentenced in August 2023 for shooting the Savage rapper in the foot. Karlissa reportedly said that her son "ain't gon' shoot her in the foot" and that her son was better than Tory.

Karlissa Saffold wants Megan Thee Stallion as her son Blueface's next baby mama

Karlissa Saffold talked about a potential new beau for her son on an Instagram Live on September 29, 2023. Karlissa replied to a comment by a fan that said, "Megan and Blue need to make a baby."

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Blueface's mother responded to the comment by ranting about Megan Thee Stallion.

"Yes, I don’t know why y’all was trying to act like she’s too good for my son. The b*tch just got shot in the foot. Come on now..." Safford said in her rant.

Karlissa kept talking about the incident in July 2020, when Megan The Stallion was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. The 31-year-old Canadian rapper was transferred to a state prison, where he will continue to serve his 10-year sentence for the crime, as per NPR.

Saffold explained that her son is better as unlike Tory, he would not shoot Megan in the foot, unlike Tory.

"Stop f***ing playing with me. My son ain't about to shoot her in no foot. He might shoot her in that a**, but he ain't gon' shoot her in the foot. Don't try to play my baby like Megan too good for my son. B***h, the last n***a on push-ups right now," Karlissa said.

She corrected her comment about Tory's incarceration and said that she didn't mean any offense as her son had been to jail as well. She noted that she was aware that going to prison was a serious situation.

Blueface's mother continued to say that people were trying to make it seem like her son wasn't good enough for the All Dat rapper.

"Do you see me? Let’s talk about it. She said, ‘You wanna marry Blueface.’ I would marry Dre [seemingly someone in the room with her] before I marry Blueface. I’m just saying, look at Dre!" Blueface's mom added.

Karlissa Saffold's comments garnered a lot of attention online with fans calling her out for trying to compare Megan The Stallion with Blueface. While some called Karlissa a weirdo, others asked her to keep her son away from Megan Thee Stallion as she had "been through enough."

Other netizens talked about the "family drama" and how the rapper's mother should mind her own business instead of digging into her son's life.

Other claims made by Karlissa Saffold about her son

Saffold has always been vocal about her son's love life. She even went on to claim that Blueface and his baby mama Chrisean Rock were cousins on her Instagram Stories on September 4, 2023.

At the time said that she had found out that Chrisean's mom was a Dorsey who is related to Karlissa and even went on to call the Dorseys "my people."

"Girl, if them Dorseys! Dorseys, come on you know all the Dorseys are related, and they all act like that, they all strong and act like that. Johnathon had a baby with his cousin," she wrote on social media.

She has also made comments about her son's pen*s size and claimed that the hip hop star posting a picture of his and Chrisean's son's privates online was "not a big deal," as per Hip Hop Dx.

Blueface faced a lot of backlash after he posted his son, Chrisean Malone Jr.'s sensitive picture on X. He posted the picture and talked about the one-month-old's hernia operation on September 24, 2023, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The next day, the rapper claimed that his account was hacked.