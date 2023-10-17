"Little Mermaid is having a baby mermaid": Internet is buzzing as Halle Bailey pregnancy claim sends fans into a frenzy 

On Monday, October 16, actress and singer Halle Bailey was spotted with partner, rapper, and YouTuber DDG in Santa Monica, California. She was seen wearing an oversized hoodie and a pair of large sweatpants, which allegedly concealed a baby bump, as per XXL Mag.

Since the photos of Halle Bailey and DDG went viral on social media platforms, fans have indulged in speculation, with the internet now flooding with reactions alleging that Bailey is expecting. The images were captured exclusively by Splash News and later shared by The Shade Room on Instagram.

In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) commented under @PopCrave’s tweet reporting the same. The user, who goes by the handle @chockietee, called Halle Bailey a Little Mermaid, referring to her appearance in the 2023 Disney musical fantasy film of the same name, while claiming that baby mermaid was on the way.

A netizen makes fun of Halle's alleged pregnancy news. (Image via X/chockietee)

“I am not convinced”: Netizens react to Halle Bailey's pregnancy rumors

On Monday, courtesy of new photos revealed by The Shade Room, rumors emerged that Halle Bailey is pregnant with partner DDG’s child. In fact, the duo was seen together in public, where Halle was wearing oversized clothes, making speculations reach a high that she was reportedly trying to hide her baby bump.

As soon as the images surfaced on the internet, they triggered hilarious reactions from fans and netizens. While some consider that Bailey’s alleged pregnancy at the peak of her career is surprising, others refuse to believe the news.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So far, neither DDG nor Bailey have confirmed the news of her alleged pregnancy.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Halle Bailey has sparked pregnancy rumors. Earlier in September, she was photographed at the Fashion Week in Milan as well as the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing dresses that covered her belly. Likewise, in all of her latest Instagram pictures, Bailey has allegedly chosen to keep her belly covered at all times.

As for the relationship, DDG and Halle have been publicly dating since March 2022. In fact, during a Cosmopolitan interview last month, Halle called her romance with DDG her first “real, deep love.”

Who are Halle Bailey and DDG?

The 23-year-old Halle Bailey came to the limelight as one-half of the musical duo sisters, Chloe × Halle. Together, Halle and Chloe Bailey have earned five Grammy nominations and are known for their songs The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020). However, Halle went solo in 2023 and released the hit single Angel. The Georgia native deals with neo-soul, pop, and R&B.

Halle’s acting career includes playing the role of Sky Forster in the sitcom Grown-ish between 2018 and 2022 and starring as the lead character of Ariel in the Disney musical The Little Mermaid in 2023.

As for DDG, his real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., and he is a 26-year-old hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter, actor, and YouTube influencer. He rose to fame with his YouTube raps, gaming, vlogs, and prank videos in 2014. The Michigan native is known for hit singles including Moonwalking in Calabasas (2023), If I Want You (2022), and Elon Musk (2021), among others.

DDG is also a boxing champion who defeated Nate Wyatt by 1-0 in June 2021 at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium.