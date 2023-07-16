"Famous is just a song": DDG addresses failed rapper criticism for exposing relationship insecurities with Halle Bailey in new song

DDG released his new album Maybe It's Me... on July 14, 2023, under his own production studio, DDG Entertainment, with distribution under license by Epic Records. Upon its release, the album's title track, Famous, came under fire for its portrayal of the rapper's insecurities regarding his relationship with Halle Bailey and her work as an actress, as stated in the following lyrics:

“Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes, You know I love you a lot, I don’t give a f**k if that s**t for promo / I don’t wanna see this s**t no more,”

Now the singer has addressed the criticism in a vlog on his YouTube channel, stating:

"‘Famous’ is just a song, okay? It’s just music. Just like how movies is just movies, songs is just songs. Y’all gotta relax and worry about your own stuff, man, it’s all entertainment. It’s the entertainment business, man. Relax, calm down, chill out, you know? But it is what it is, man, I’m used to getting hated on, y’all.”

DDG addresses "failed rapper" remarks

DDG started the vlog by addressing the remarks that he is a failed rapper, stating that he was doing music as a hobby rather than a full-time professional commitment.

“Do you think I should quit YouTube and just do music? Cause I feel like if I didn’t do YouTube, I’d be in the studio way more. ‘Cause look, I look at music as just a hobby."

The rapper continued, stating that he would pursue music more seriously if he were looking at it as his primary income stream.

"If I looked at music like, ‘I gotta do this to eat,’ I feel like I’d even be way harder. But yeah, y’all, stop calling me a failed rapper. Listen, I don’t want no beef, I’m in my peace mode right now. Failed rapper is cr*zy."

The rapper has also previously stated that he did not look kindly at the criticism being aimed at him from what he considered to be people who are even more broke than him.

Tracing DDG and his music career

Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr., better known by his stage name, DDG, was born on October 10, 1997, and began making music in the studio where his father worked as an audio engineer.

The singer made his professional music debut with Balenciagas and Free Parties, both of which were produced by the record producer Zaytoven. The singer had his first viral track with Lettuce, which recorded over 500,000 views on YouTube upon release.

DDG released his first studio album, Valedictorian, on November 1, 2019. The album failed to chart, and subsequently, the singer released his debut mixtape, Die 4 Respect, alongside OG Parker. The mixtape peaked at number 61 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his mixtape, the rapper released his second studio album, It's Not Me It's You, on September 30, 2022. The album peaked at number 133 on the Billboard 200 album chart.