"Love how they don't play about each other": Fans react as Chloe Bailey defends sister, Halle, from pregnancy rumors

American singer Chloe Bailey has defended her sister Halle Bailey amidst rumors of her pregnancy circulating on social media. As per media outlet Hot New Whip Hop, the 25-year-old held an Instagram Live session over the weekend and addressed the pregnancy rumors surrounding her 23-year-old sister.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…”

Then an anonymous person in the background said that they “don’t play about Halle,” to which Chloe Bailey added:

"No, like, what the heck? Period.”

The rumors about Halle Bailey’s alleged pregnancy started circulating on social media handles after the news outlet Media Take Out published a report on August 19 citing three sources from the entertainment industry who speculated that The Little Mermaid star was expecting.

The sources speculated that Bailey has been hiding her pregnancy by not posting videos and photos of herself that show her stomach. This, they said, has been happening for over a month now. However, there is no confirmation of these claims. But, after the rumors started swirling, fans hailed Chloe Bailey for defending her sister, with one of them commenting:

Netizens react to Chloe Bailey defending Halle Bailey amidst her pregnancy speculations

After Chloe Bailey defended her sister Halle amidst pregnancy rumors, netizens hailed her for being a good sister. Several users pointed out how the sisters always support and protect each other amidst these speculations.

Others slammed users who were bashing Halle over her alleged pregnancy with DDG's baby. On a post shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, people commented:

The rumors come months after DDG, who was previously dating Halle Bailey, posted an April Fools’ Day prank. The Elon Musk rapper posted an image of an ultrasound and captioned it, “can’t wait to be your dad.” Although he did not specify who the baby mama was, fans speculated it to be Bailey.

Fans slammed the rapper for pulling such a prank and skimmed through Bailey’s social media at the time to look for hidden clues.

Halle Bailey and DDG first crossed each other’s paths via social media. They went Instagram official in March 2022 and made their red-carpet debut at the BET Awards. While speaking to People Magazine about her role in The Little Mermaid, DDG gushed about Halle and said:

“I’m very proud of her. And I’m just happy to see it. I feel like sometimes I’m even more excited than anybody else. Just seeing it and seeing everything that she dreamed of coming to life, it’s really dope.”

As of writing, Halle Bailey has not addressed the rumors or acknowledged Chloe Bailey’s support for her.