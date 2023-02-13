"Can't hate her too bad you in her DMs fam": Rubi Rose and DDG drama explained as Twitter erupts with memes

American rapper Rubi Rose and DDG have been entangled in online drama recently amidst rumors of the latter splitting up with Halle Bailey.

Over the weekend, Rose and DDG publicly exchanged heated words, with the former accusing the latter of sliding into her dms after he had an alleged argument with Bailey.

Screenshot of an internet user criticizing DDG.

The drama began on February 11, when the 25-year-old personality took to Twitter and called out the Elon Musk rapper for letting Bailey wear one of her tees.

Screenshot of Rubi Rose dissing DDG for letting Halle Bailey wear her tee.

"Having [your] b***h [wear] my clothes in crazy lol."

The diss came after Bailey posted a Good Morning video of herself on her Instagram story, where she was seemingly wearing a tee that Rose wore back in 2020.

In another post, Rose cleared the air, stating she had nothing against Bailey but called DDG a weirdo.

Rubi Rose @RubiRose I like Halle, Ddg a weirdo tho fasho I like Halle, Ddg a weirdo tho fasho

DDG and Rose dated on and off for some time before, in 2021, she accused him of cheating on her with commercial s*x workers.

Rubi Rose shared alleged text messages between her and DDG

The next day, on February 12, the drama escalated after Rose shared alleged screenshots of her chat with DDG, which apparently happened on Tuesday, February 7, from his verified Twitter account.

In a since-deleted tweet (via XXL Magazine) shared on February 5, Rose claimed that DDG was mad at her since she would not go home with her after Yung Miami's party.

When DDG found out about Rose's comments, he responded on Twitter via since-deleted tweets, stating:

"Don't believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt."

He also responded to Rubi Rose's Yung Miami party comment with blue cap emojis, stating:

"Super. N****s not pressed over you."

Rose then continued to take digs at the rapper, stating:

"all boys are the same."

Rubi Rose @RubiRose All boys are the same All boys are the same

Some more screenshots shared by The Shade Room show the back and forth between the former duo. In one of the pictures, DDG can be seen mocking Rose for trying to be as relevant as Ice Spice and asking her to "quit posting" her "weak a** music" she had been posting on her social media handles.

DDG also seemingly stated that things are fine between him and Halle Bailey since "she knows what's real." He also accused Rubi Rose of "clout chasing."

The Moonwalking in Calabasas singer also stated that Rubi has not been able to move on from him and that's why she is trying to get back at him.

To this, Rubi responded that she does not play games like DDG and accused him of going to a calm girl [Bailey] "who will put up with it."

Twitter reactions on Rubi Rose and DDG's online drama

After Rubi Rose and DDG's drama garnered attention online, Twitterati responded to the situation with memes. Several users sided with Halle Bailey and sympathized with her for being sandwiched between the former duo.

Others just slammed Rose and DDG for being toxic, with one even calling the former a "home wrecker."

Cas @AO_SW19 🥰



DDG and Rubi Rose: Halle: love and light! God will work it outDDG and Rubi Rose: Halle: love and light! God will work it out ❤️🥰✨DDG and Rubi Rose: https://t.co/YyShqrQVF2

ℳ @writearapho i feel sorry for Halle....ddg and rubi rose are sick af i feel sorry for Halle....ddg and rubi rose are sick af https://t.co/V9P7KG47gR

Jay Eli @sheisjayeli This DDG and Rubi Rose situation is just a reminder that:



If a man really values you, he will not put you in a position to be embarrassed especially not publicly. This DDG and Rubi Rose situation is just a reminder that:If a man really values you, he will not put you in a position to be embarrassed especially not publicly.

WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account @WriteARapSis Rubi Rose is pure jealous. You said you liked Halle, next tweet called her out her name, then posted private dms to embarrass her. Meanwhile Halle never spoke on you.. and all over a shirt he probably lied about and gave her. weirdos! Women who are proud side pieces are trash. Rubi Rose is pure jealous. You said you liked Halle, next tweet called her out her name, then posted private dms to embarrass her. Meanwhile Halle never spoke on you.. and all over a shirt he probably lied about and gave her. weirdos! Women who are proud side pieces are trash.

i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! @SUCKAW0RLD idc both rubi rose and DDG are weird for this, because rubi knows she’s not going to get a response or uprise out of halle no matter how hard she tries and that man literally has the girl he’s claimed he’s always wanted but can’t even do right by her… idc both rubi rose and DDG are weird for this, because rubi knows she’s not going to get a response or uprise out of halle no matter how hard she tries and that man literally has the girl he’s claimed he’s always wanted but can’t even do right by her… https://t.co/3wdMt6Jfl7

Davo🪬Migo @DeeBlockDavo Me after seeing Halle Bailey response to the DDG and Rubi Rose situation: Me after seeing Halle Bailey response to the DDG and Rubi Rose situation: https://t.co/LHB6P5zYzc

Muzungu TV @MuchoTV2 Rubi Rose after ruining a happy household Rubi Rose after ruining a happy household https://t.co/9e96UNEmvO

As of writing, DDG has not responded to Rose's last accusations on him.

Poll : 0 votes