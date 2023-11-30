6 best Korean dramas that focus on friendship

Korean dramas have evolved in terms of storytelling over the years. From experimenting with different genres to exploring fresh concepts, show creators are going all out to present engaging stories. However, one constant aspect is the focus on human connections and relationships. K-drama narratives usually boast high tension and drama, brought to life by expressive Korean actors.

Any K-drama enthusiast will argue that most Korean dramas thrive on romantic angles. Endearing couples and budding romances found in K-dramas are the main reasons behind its growing international fanbase. In addition to romance, fans enjoy the approach to friendships in K-dramas.

Even the best K-drama characters would suffer without their best friends to offer support and criticism. It isn't uncommon for fans to become obsessed with the friend/s of the main character as they are usually intelligently written, well-developed characters. Many Korean dramas highlight friendships, but a few truly capture how friends bond and interact.

Thirty-Nine, Hospital Playlist, and 4 other Korean dramas that explore the realities of friendship

1) Reply 1997 (2012)

This drama, often considered a classic, stars Jung Eun-ji and Seo In-guk in the lead. The story focuses on Sung Shi-won (Eun-ji), a high school student obsessed with the boyband H.O.T. It also explores the lives of her five high school friends. The audience meets both the 18-year-old and 33-year-old versions of the characters.

It is interesting to see how the characters grow and stay the same in many ways as they grow older. Sung Shi-won's character is one of the main highlights of the show. She has eccentricities but is also accepting and loyal, which draws people to her. The sizzling chemistry between Eun-ji and In-guk adds to the narrative.

2) Hello, My Twenties (2016)

In this entertaining show, five girls with different personalities live together in a shared house. They come from different backgrounds and have their share of problems. Even though egos clash occasionally, the girls also support and help each other in need. Known faces such as Han Ye-ri, Han Seung-yeon, Park Eun-bin, and more star in this Korean drama.

The show gives a realistic picture of women's problems in modern Korean society. It also explores how friendships can differ and mean different things to different people.

3) Welcome to Waikiki (2018)

Viewers looking for a good laugh should consider watching this hilarious Korean drama. Starring Kim Jung-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, and Son Seung-won, this show focuses on three friends who have dreams of making a movie together. But they somehow run a guesthouse and struggle to make any profit.

The main highlight is the clever writing. The characters are all well-defined, and each character brings something different to the table. The show has plenty of hilarious moments that will have the audience in splits.

4) My First, First Love (2019)

Starring Ji Soo, Jung Chae-yeon, and Jung Jin-young, this Korean drama focuses on five friends experiencing romantic crushes and figuring out what love means. The story also focuses on how they support each other and try their best to help each other in need.

The supportive relationship between Yun Tae-o (Ji Soo) and Han Song-i (Jung Chae-yeon) beautifully captures how childhood friendships can evolve. The show also perfectly showcases the innocence and butterflies of a new romance.

5) Hospital Playlist (2020)

In this Korean drama, the narrative follows the lives of five doctors who work at Yulje Medical Centre. Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do play the central characters. After being friends for a long time, there is very little that they don't know about each other.

This Korean drama offers a realistic perspective of adult friendships. The group likes to tease each other to no end, but they also have each other's backs. It is also interesting to see how they bring out the best in each other. Honestly, they are the perfect example of friendship goals.

6) Thirty-Nine (2022)

This heart-warming Korean drama follows the lives of three friends who have been together for a long time. As they get ready to turn forty, their relationship hits a roadblock when they get some shocking news. Talented actors Son Ye-jin, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Ji-hyun star in the lead.

The way the three women interact with each other and show support is delightful to watch. Also, the show earns brownie points for how it deals with sorrow and loss in a relatable manner. This Korean drama will make fans laugh and cry and will leave a lasting impression doing so.

Cinephiles looking for binge-able Korean dramas that celebrate the joy of friendship should consider checking out these beloved, funny, and entertaining titles.