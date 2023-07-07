"Son Ye-jin is back": Fans swoon over the actress's first International appearance after becoming mother

On July 5, 2023, during Paris fashion week, South Korean actress Son Ye-jin, graced the Fall-Winter 2024 Haute-Couture Valentino fashion show that was held at the Château de Chantilly. This event marks her first international appearance after she gave birth to her son last year.

In 2021, Son Ye-jin was selected as the brand ambassador for the brand Valentino. The Italian luxury brand was established in 1960 by Valentino Garavani, which forms a significant component of the Valentino Fashion Group.

As the actress from Crash Landing On You graced the event, K-drama fans could not hide their excitement and expressed their admiration for her stunning appearance, especially considering the recent birth of her son.

PhilSTAR L!fe @philstarlife



The actress posted an update on her Instagram. She is reportedly in Paris, France to attend a fashion show for Valentino.



made her first public appearance after giving birth to her and Hyun Bin's son last November.



Son Ye Jin/Instagram SON YE JIN IS BACK!The actress posted an update on her Instagram. She is reportedly in Paris, France to attend a fashion show for Valentino. #SonYeJin made her first public appearance after giving birth to her and Hyun Bin's son last November.Son Ye Jin/Instagram SON YE JIN IS BACK! ✨The actress posted an update on her Instagram. She is reportedly in Paris, France to attend a fashion show for Valentino.#SonYeJin made her first public appearance after giving birth to her and Hyun Bin's son last November.📷 Son Ye Jin/Instagram https://t.co/pPqaQGJDIW

Fans go gaga over Son Ye-jin as she appears at the recent Valentino show wearing a cute but elegant ensemble

Following the Crash Landing On You actress' appearance at the aforementioned fashion event, photos and videos of interacting with the media and fans quickly went viral on social media. Fans were surprised to see her flaunting her cute yet elegant outfit.

Expressing delight over hearing her English accent, they were also surprised to see her actively fulfilling her responsibilities as a brand ambassador, despite the long flight from South Korea. Later, the actress shared an update from the event on her social media, where she showed her fatigued state as she sat on a bed, leaning against the headrest in a tired posture.

Son Ye Jin exuded an charmastic aura as she chose an ensemble that effortlessly blended elegance and sophistication. Her outfit consisted of a patterned blouse, a stylish blazer, a tie, and what appeared to be shorts. Fans likewise complimented her stunning look and stated she don't need filters since she looks naturally beautiful.

𝓗 & 𝓨 @serineblack high end magazine: “ #sonyejin , renowned south korean actress, made a striking appearance at haute couture week, marking her return after a temp break ff her marriage & pregnancy. known as the queen of melodrama, she captivated the world in a mesmerizing off-the-runway ensemble.” high end magazine: “#sonyejin, renowned south korean actress, made a striking appearance at haute couture week, marking her return after a temp break ff her marriage & pregnancy. known as the queen of melodrama, she captivated the world in a mesmerizing off-the-runway ensemble.” https://t.co/UY7RHabSL2

sheh @tangerinebysheh ️ noblessekorea



This is the French Castle where Valentino's haute couture collection is held. Meet actor Son Yejin's greeting to Noblesse readers. 🧚‍♀️



SON YEJIN at VALENTINO UN CHATEAU

#SONYEJINxVALENTINO

#ValentinoUnChateau

#SonYeJin #손예진 ️ noblessekoreaThis is the French Castle where Valentino's haute couture collection is held. Meet actor Son Yejin's greeting to Noblesse readers. 🧚‍♀️SON YEJIN at VALENTINO UN CHATEAU ©️ noblessekoreaThis is the French Castle where Valentino's haute couture collection is held. Meet actor Son Yejin's greeting to Noblesse readers. 🧚‍♀️SON YEJIN at VALENTINO UN CHATEAU#SONYEJINxVALENTINO#ValentinoUnChateau#SonYeJin #손예진 https://t.co/H5HtTxspCJ

Mel Ty 💙💙💙 @MelTy39247706



Can't help but think that Hyun Bin has been with her all this time... as his special friend, girlfriend and wife. #SonYeJin just keeps getting better. Mastering this black-tie look through the years. 🖤Can't help but think that Hyun Bin has been with her all this time... as his special friend, girlfriend and wife. #SonYeJin just keeps getting better. Mastering this black-tie look through the years. 🖤Can't help but think that Hyun Bin has been with her all this time... as his special friend, girlfriend and wife. https://t.co/lAZcJ6WJng

손예진 best actress ♡ @RaphaellaGalla2 That's so new to me, I expect her to post a selfie with a message of how she have fun and thank everyone back and forth. But she did the opposite! #손예진 She chose to post her jet lagged pic instead of her most presentable look in her outfit.That's so new to me, I expect her to post a selfie with a message of how she have fun and thank everyone back and forth. But she did the opposite! #SonYejin XValentino #SonYejin She chose to post her jet lagged pic instead of her most presentable look in her outfit. 😆 That's so new to me, I expect her to post a selfie with a message of how she have fun and thank everyone back and forth. But she did the opposite! 😭 #SonYejinXValentino #SonYejin #손예진 https://t.co/F184J4Id62

Jacqy | Excited for Yejin's comeback 😍 @Miss_Yejinshi W/in span of a few days, we've got these updates. From sporting a short hair and ootd that was stylish and chic in the airport to the Yoon Seri vibe in the Valentino FS with English speaking Yej as an added bonus to the jet lagged update. Her comeback is a bang!🥳 Very #SonYeJin W/in span of a few days, we've got these updates. From sporting a short hair and ootd that was stylish and chic in the airport to the Yoon Seri vibe in the Valentino FS with English speaking Yej as an added bonus to the jet lagged update. Her comeback is a bang!🥳 Very #SonYeJin https://t.co/I9fnsFS9Ml

On July 4, 2023, after nearly seven months, fans caught their first glimpse of Son Ye-jin at the Incheon International Airport. The 41-year-old actress greeted fans and the media, marking her first public appearance since giving birth to her baby boy in November 2022. Following a reported three-year relationship, she tied the knot with her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin in March 2022.

Needless to say, her first glimpse and appearance at the international schedule created abuzz among K-Drama fans and they are also waiting for the announcement of her next project as well.

More about Son Ye-jin and her private life

Son Ye Jin, a South Korean actress affiliated with MSTeam Entertainment, debuted on the big screen in the film Secret Tears in 2000. Just a year later, she landed her first leading role in the MBC drama Delicious Proposal. On January 1, 2021, reports surfaced, which was later confirmed, about Son Ye Jin's romantic involvement with fellow actor Hyun Bin, her co-star in The Negotiation and Crash Landing on You.

The couple exchanged vows on March 31, 2022, at Aston House in the Grand Walkerhill Hotel, Seoul. The same year, Son Ye Jin took to her Instagram once again to announce her pregnancy. Finally, in November, she gave birth to a healthy son,

In addition to her film work, Son Ye-jin has appeared in various notable dramas like Personal Taste, Spotlight, Shark, Something in the Rain, among others. The actress was last seen in the JTBC's healing drama, titled Thirty-Nine.

Poll : 0 votes