“QUEEN COMING THROUGH”: Son Ye-jin goes viral for her first public appearance after giving birth in November last year

After nearly seven months, fans saw their first glimpse of Son Ye-jin on July 4, 2023, at the Incheon International Airport. The 41-year-old actor greeted fans and the media for the first time since giving birth to her baby boy in November last year. She married Hyun Bin in March 2022 after reportedly dating for three years.

Son Ye-jin’s charms and glowing aura made her go viral immediately, as fans gushed over the actor’s airport videos and pictures. Korean media outlets and fan sites usually cover big celebrities’ airport departures and arrivals to keep fans up-to-date with their favorite personality's schedules.

Hana @Citrusvnila 💕 @forsonyejin Son Yejin departure to Incheon Airport. Have a safe flight mylove 🥺🫶 Son Yejin departure to Incheon Airport. Have a safe flight mylove 🥺🫶 https://t.co/rDsPTXv90i QUEEN COMING THROUGH EVERBODYYYYYY twitter.com/forsonyejin/st… QUEEN COMING THROUGH EVERBODYYYYYY twitter.com/forsonyejin/st…

The Crash Landing on You actor was traveling to Paris, France, for luxury fashion brand Valentino’s fashion event.

Fans go gaga over Son Ye-jin greeting media and fans in her first public appearance after childbirth

Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin got married to her co-star, fellow A-list actor Hyun Bin, in March 2022 and welcomed a baby boy amidst much celebrations in November of the same year. After giving fans a glimpse of their baby, the 41-year-old actor was away from the media and the public for quite some time. After nearly seven months, she was spotted at the Incheon International Airport all decked out to attend luxury brand Valentino's event in Paris.

The actor shone in a head-to-toe Valentino outfit for the fashion event. As per fashion account @kfashionsin on Twitter, she wore a crisp tweed blazer, crepe couture shorts, a VLogo signature handbag, and a rockstud mirror-effect pump. The 41-year-old instantly went viral as many Twitter accounts posted and retweeted media images and fan clips of the singer’s arrival.

Fans expressed how much they missed seeing her, how they loved her bright smile, and even gushed over her toned legs. While some fans called her “mother,” others called her a “queen” and “pretty mommy yejin.”

peonies&me @MePeonies 🤸‍♂️ twitter.com/forsonyejin/st… 💕 @forsonyejin Son Yejin departure to Incheon Airport. Have a safe flight mylove 🥺🫶 Son Yejin departure to Incheon Airport. Have a safe flight mylove 🥺🫶 https://t.co/rDsPTXv90i Moving, breathing, beautiful Yejin!!! I've missed you!!!!🤸‍♂️ Moving, breathing, beautiful Yejin!!! I've missed you!!!!💕😭😭😍🤸‍♂️😍😍😍 twitter.com/forsonyejin/st…

KimAlkongie🐰🦔🐶🐯 @KimSonKitty

The best thing about Son Ye-Jin is she always smiles, she takes the gifts from fans and smiles...you know, smile with teeth She's brighttttt 💕 @forsonyejin Son Yejin departure to Incheon Airport. Have a safe flight mylove 🥺🫶 Son Yejin departure to Incheon Airport. Have a safe flight mylove 🥺🫶 https://t.co/rDsPTXv90i I'm smiling for 2:20 straightThe best thing about Son Ye-Jin is she always smiles, she takes the gifts from fans and smiles...you know, smile with teethShe's brighttttt twitter.com/forsonyejin/st… I'm smiling for 2:20 straight😆😆😆The best thing about Son Ye-Jin is she always smiles, she takes the gifts from fans and smiles...you know, smile with teeth 😁 She's brighttttt twitter.com/forsonyejin/st…

DrZeus007 || 최초차차 @DrZeus007

So good to see her again. It’s been awhile since we last saw her 🫶 @kdramacasting My k-drama queenSo good to see her again. It’s been awhile since we last saw her 🫶 @kdramacasting My k-drama queen 👸 So good to see her again. It’s been awhile since we last saw her 🫶

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin’s last drama project was the emotional friendship series Thirty-Nine, which was released in February last year. The show showcased the friendships of women in their late 30s who have been together for over a decade and are going through a tumultuous turning point when they turn 40. She starred alongside Hospital Playlist star Jeon Mi-do and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes actor Kim Ji-hyun.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s relationship was first reported by the notorious publication Dispatch on January 1, 2021, as part of their New Year’s Couple reveal. A few hours later, both the actor’s agencies confirmed the reports. The duo met during their hit 2019 drama Crash Landing on You and fell for each other after the drama ended.

As per Dispatch, the couple began dating eight months prior to their January report. The Crash Landing on You lead co-stars then announced their marriage plans in February last year with heartfelt notes and tied the knot on March 31, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes