Park Eun-bin's Castaway Diva on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, plot, cast, and all you need to know

On October 18, 2023, Netflix announced the release date of the highly anticipated K-drama Castaway Diva. In this romantic comedy series, Castaway Diva, the main protagonists are the Extraordinary Attorney Woo, famed South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, and actor Chae Jong-Hyeop, who is known for his role in 20th Century Girl.

The first episode of Castaway Diva—titled Diva of the Deserted Island in literal Korean translation—will air on October 28, 2023, at 9:20 pm KST. The latest episodes of the series will be released on the South Korean cable provider tvN and the streaming service Netflix.

Furthermore, the drama also stars Kim Hyo-jin and Cha Hak-yeon. It depicts the tale of Seo Mok-ha, a young woman aspiring to become a diva stranded on a deserted island and returning to society after a 15-year absence.

Park Eun-bin's upcoming K-drama Castaway Diva, an inspirational tale of a young women

The plot revolves around Seo Mok-ha, who wins a singing contest and embarks on her journey to Seoul to audition, but a misfortune leaves her trapped on a deserted island. In the latest trailer, Seo Mok-ha (played by Park Eun-bin) displays her perseverance in the freshly released Castaway Diva trailer by constructing a big SOS sign on a barren island out of rocks.

In the trailer, released by Netflix on October 18, 2023, she introduces herself, saying, "I'm Seo Mok-Ha of the deserted island," providing the audience with a glimpse into her narrative of surviving alone on this secluded island for 15 years. She works tirelessly daily, wearing caps and mesh vests that the roaring waves have swept ashore, traveling along the coast or underwater for sustenance.

She learns life lessons that are more priceless than money or fame by spending half her life on a desolate island while waiting for someone to rescue her. However, after being saved by Kang Bo-Geol, portrayed by Chae Jong-Hyeop, fifteen years later, she returns to the world but has completely lost any sense of reality.

The latest Castaway Diva trailer has hiked the fans' anticipation since the teaser launched on September 28, 2023. Furthermore, alongside Park Eun-bin, well-known South Korean stars such as Kim Hyo-jin play the role of Yoon Ran-joo, a diva and prominent celebrity Seo Mok-ha admires.

Additionally, Kang Bo-geol, played by Chae Jong-hyeop, is a producer in YGN's entertainment division who saves Seo Mok-ha. Last but not least, Cha Hak-yeon plays Kang Woo-hak, the older brother of Kang Bo-geol and a news reporter for YGN.

The forthcoming Korean drama Castaway Diva is expected to be a touching and inspirational tale of a young woman who refuses to give up on her dreams.

Produced by tvN, one of the most well-liked television networks in South Korea, Castaway Diva is one of the most eagerly awaited Korean dramas of 2023. Oh Choong-hwan is the project's director, noted for his work on popular dramas, including Start-Up (which starred Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk) and Hotel del Luna (which starred IU).

Park Hye-ryun, who has written for successful dramas including Start-Up, While You Were Sleeping, and Pinocchio, is the original writer of Castaway Diva, which is slated for its release on October 28, 2023, on both tvN and Netflix.

Fans of Park Eun-bin and K-dramas enthusiasts are showing their excitement for the upcoming drama

Park Eun-bin shot to global fame with her phenomenal performance as a genius lawyer who has Asperger's syndrome in the ENA's well-acclaimed Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which was released on Netflix on August 18, 2022.

Her fans are excited to watch her in this inspiring and heart-warming tale of never-ending hope and faith in Castaway Diva and shared their thoughts and support by posting about the K-drama on X (formerly Twitter).

This would be the comeback of Park Eun-bin after the grand success of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, for which she won the Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards in April 2023.