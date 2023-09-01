“I cannot wait”: Fans stoked as Lee Sung-kyung and Seo In-guk are reportedly set to star in upcoming romance drama In Your Brilliant Season

Lee Sung-kyung and Seo In-guk might be starring in a healing drama together, and fans are super stoked about it. On September 1, Korean media outlet Xportsnews reported that Lee Sung-kyung and Seo In-guk will reportedly star in the new drama In Your Brilliant Season.

In response to the reports, their respective agencies YG Entertainment (Lee Sung-kyung) and J Story (Seo In-guk) both gave similar statements, confirming the report and are currently reviewing the offers.

Fans are excited to see the actors pair up on screen for the first time and in such a compelling story. Many took to Twitter and other social media to express their excitement.

Lee Sung-kyung and Seo In-guk may star opposite each other in a healing romance drama

Lee Sung-kyung and Seo In-guk might be starring as the female and male leads in In Your Brilliant Season as Song Ha-ran and Sun Woo-chan respectively.

In Your Brilliant Season revolves around the story of a man who loses both his hearing and memory due to an unfortunate accident. It follows the story of how his life changes once he encounters a woman who becomes a guiding light in his life.

Previously, they met on a harsh, cold winter night but they go their separate ways. However, fate reunites them seven years later and they meet again on a glowing, balmy winter night.

Lee Sung-kyung has been offered to play the role of Song Ha-ran, a talented and successful designer. She is also the eldest among three siblings. Ha-ra's natural artistic blend of creativity and solid work ethic has made her a reputed figure amongst her colleagues. Although she is amiable and approachable, she is careful not to form any special bonds.

Seo In-guk has been offered the role of Sun Woo-chan, who also works in the creative industry as a lively and bubbly animator at an American animation studio. However, despite his bright and animated exterior, he harbors a lot of secrets.

Lee Sung-kyung and Seo In-guk's characters will meet and heal each other of their miseries and traumas. The drama is penned by screenwriter Jo Sung-hee who has written popular hit dramas like Still 17, She Was Pretty and King of High School.

Fans react to them potentially working together for the first time

Lee Sung-kyung and Seo In-guk's fans are excited at the prospect of them working together and being paired opposite each other for the first time. In Your Brilliant Season is expected to have a standard 16 episodes like most K-dramas. Fans are definitely stoked to watch them together.

Lee Sung-Kyung is a talented actress who first started her career as a model under YG. She started out with minor roles and has played many beloved roles like Kim Bok-Joo from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and Jin Seo-Woo in The Doctors.

Seo In-Guk is also a widely loved multi-talented actor who had his career launched as a singer-songwriter when he won Superstar K in 2009. He went on to have his big break in acting for his role as Yoon Yoon-Jae in Reply 1997.

More details regarding their upcoming drama will be revealed at a later date.