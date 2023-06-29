Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo announces a webtoon adaptation

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, a popular K-Drama series, has recently announced that it will be adapted into a webtoon. This comes in light of webtoon's rising popularity as a medium of entertainment as of late. In fact, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo is not the only K-Drama that is being adapted into a webtoon version. In the past, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Fight For My Way, and Signal have also enjoyed being adapted into webtoons.

Given the K-drama's enduring popularity, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, which debuted on television in 2016, will now be available as a webtoon as well, alongside its 16-episodes series that ran from November 16, 2016 to January 11, 2017. Lee Sung-Kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Jae-Yoon, Kyung Soo-jin, and a host of other actors appeared in the series, which was directed by Oh Hyun-jong.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, the hit K-Drama, will make its webtoon debut on June 30, 2023

On June 29, 2023, it was announced that the popular MBC K-Drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo would be adapted into a webtoon. The original network also revealed that starting on June 30, 2023, the show will be serialized on Kakao Page and Naver Series, with later services for foreign platforms. Man Oh, a young artist, will likely curate the webcomic due to his distinctive drawing style.

The webcomic will be produced by Interactive Media Mix's (IMX) IMXTOON, a label for webcomics that manages and distributes K-content in the Japanese market. It has also been reported that the MBC IP Strategy Team planned the webtoon based on the drama. Moreover, the webtoon is anticipated to retain the characters and the original plot without making many significant changes.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo follows the lives of the four main characters of the series--Kim Bok-joo, Jung Joon-hyung, Jung Jae-yi, and Song Shi-ho. They are a group of college athletes who are pursuing their dreams while also falling in love and growing as people.

The protagonist of the story, Kim Bok-joo, pursues her dream of becoming a weightlifting champion. However, she soon begins to harbor feelings for Jung Jae-yi, the older brother of Jung Joon-hyung, who is her friend. Joon-hyung initially teases her and supports her in her love life, even offering to help her, but he soon realizes he is falling for her. The story then develops as they try to navigate complex situations and complicated feelings.

Fans are thrilled to read Bok-joo's story as a webtoon

As soon as it was revealed that Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo would be the subject of a webtoon adaptation, fans of the beloved K-drama took over social media to share their enthusiasm for the same.

Several Twitter users expressed their excitement for the series' return after more than seven years and stated how they couldn't wait to for its release.

With only a day until Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo returns after seven years, fans are thrilled about the webtoon. However, it will be interesting to see how the series is received by the audience. Given the webtoon's and series' massive fanbase, it's possible that the adaptation will be a smash hit.

