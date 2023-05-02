I Was the Final Boss manhwa: Where to read, plot, anime adaptation, and more

The I Was the Final Boss manhwa series by LuckS is one of Naver Webtoon's most popular offerings. After being serialized and published for the first time on November 23, 2023, the series has since gained a lot of popularity, and those who are interested in manga are curious to know how they can read the manhwa and what the plot is.

Fortunately, there is a totally legal way for readers in other countries to catch up on and stay current with the I Was the Final Boss manhwa, supporting the official release. Additionally, the series has an incredibly captivating plot, which current readers frequently praise on social media sites.

Fans can read the new manhwa I Was the Final Boss on Naver's Webtoon

Where to read, release cadence, next episode's expected release date, and anime adaptation

Manhwa-deutschland @ManhwaDEU Neuer Manhwa: I used to be a boss Neuer Manhwa: I used to be a boss https://t.co/b2NVdAA5jg

I Was the Final Boss manhwa is serialized weekly in Never's online publication Webtoon. Since November 2022, it has been serialized in a digital format in this cadence. The 23rd episode of the series was released on April 26, 2023 (Korea Standard Time), with the 24th set to be released on May 3, 2023. Readers can also purchase an additional 5 episodes of the manhwa as a fast pass.

Unfortunately, Naver's Webtoon publication is the only place to read Manhwa's currently released episodes that have not yet been collected in volume format. Furthermore, the website contains all of the episodes in the series' original Korean version.

However, international fans can also read the translated compilation on Naver's official website, the English Webtoon site. Nevertheless, the translated version contains a total of 9 episodes, with 5 episodes listed as fast passes, implying that fans can purchase and read the additional 5 episodes of the translated version of the manhwa.

Shonenmugen @Anim3Hq Manhwa: I Used to be a Boss Manhwa: I Used to be a Boss https://t.co/msW8yGjYgD

The English version of I Was the Final Boss manhwa is released every week on Thursday, with the most recent chapter being published on April 27, 2023. The next episode is expected to be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

In terms of the anime adaptation of I Was the Final Boss manhwa, there is no information available, but fans can consider that there will be one given that manhwa's English translation already has 2.7 million readers in its nine episodes, making it quite well-read and popular.

A synopsis of the series

CrystalGolem @DaCrystalGolem



The boss lost his powers lol.



Also a little disappointed they blew past this part, it looked like it could’ve been a few funny chapters, we’ll see where this story goes.



#manhwa I Used to be a Boss – Chapter 2The boss lost his powers lol.Also a little disappointed they blew past this part, it looked like it could’ve been a few funny chapters, we’ll see where this story goes. I Used to be a Boss – Chapter 2The boss lost his powers lol.Also a little disappointed they blew past this part, it looked like it could’ve been a few funny chapters, we’ll see where this story goes.#manhwa https://t.co/9ijTFnDU8T

The manhwa titled "I Was the Final Boss" shares the story of Baphomet, the ruthless, cold-blooded ruler of the mysterious Abyssal Tower, a dungeon filled with monsters that plague the world of humans. But there are also hunters in this world, and many of them have tried in vain to overthrow him and bring the tower tumbling.

However, despite his demonic strength, Baphomet develops an interest in humanity and eventually, when Raven, the strongest Hunter, defeats him, Baphomet realizes that his true desire is to be like the humans he had previously ridiculed. Nonetheless, he is granted his wish in death, as he awakens as a human, but without any of his powers.

CrystalGolem @DaCrystalGolem



Lol guess who the MC is.



#manhwa I Used to be a Boss – Chapter 1Lol guess who the MC is. I Used to be a Boss – Chapter 1Lol guess who the MC is.#manhwa https://t.co/WxVAA3Kjqy

Here's how Naver Cooperation, the company that serialized the I Was the Final Boss manhwa, describes it:

"Baphomet, the boss of the "Tower of Abyss," waits for a strong hunter who is able to fight on equal grounds against him. When he had grown bored of the repetitive battles, he began to gain interest in the world of humanity due to the trophies he had obtained from the dead hunters."

It continues:

"At the same time, he became further entranced by the existence of humans when the strong hunter he had always wished for appeared before him. Ultimately, Baphomet tries to become a human himself..."

What to expect? (Speculative)

Manhwa-deutschland @ManhwaDEU Neuer Manhwa: I used to be a boss Neuer Manhwa: I used to be a boss https://t.co/b2NVdAA5jg

As a fantastic action-packed manhwa, fans can expect plenty of amazing fights and action sequences in I Was the Final Boss. Additionally, since the series is incorporating fantasy and other elements of a similar nature, viewers can anticipate that these fights will be more intense.

Also, with so much emphasis on Baphomet, it's likely that he'll be the main focus of his character development throughout the series. The presence of so many dungeons and demons means that audiences can also anticipate the introduction of a number of new characters.

The I Was the Final Boss manhwa series is also likely to be a largely upbeat one, with the emphasis appearing to be on Baphomet completing his wish of becoming a human rather than exacting vengeance or defeating an adversary.

Stay tuned for more I Was the Final Boss and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes