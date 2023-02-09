On February 8, 2023, TVING officially announced through an Instagram post that Park So-dam and Seo In-guk are confirmed to star as leads in the upcoming fantasy drama Death’s Game.

Death’s Game revolves around an unemployed person who finds it difficult to resolve his debt when he falls into a bitcoin scam. Following his miserable condition, he curses Death and takes his own life. Death decides to punish him by giving him more than thirteen chances to outlive a particular person’s life duration.

The show features Seo In-guk, who is set to essay on the roles of Choi Yi-jae and Park So-dam, who will take up the role of Death.

Seo In-guk will play the role of an unemployed person Choi Yi-jae in the upcoming drama Death’s Game

Death’s Game showcases the different aspects of human lives that deal with constant pain and suffering where people find it challenging to earn a livelihood. Some suffer from bullying and discrimination while others feel that they lack the competence to get a job. The show explores different sensitive issues in society through Seo In-guk and Park So-dam's characters.

Based on the famous webtoon of the same name, the show will have seven episodes unraveling Yi-jae's life. Seo In-guk is confirmed to play the role of an unemployed Yi-Jae who has graduated from a prestigious university but is unable to get a job, unlike his friend and girlfriend who have been living their best life.

Life brings him to his worst when he falls into a bitcoin scam and loses all of his remaining savings. Knowing this, even his girlfriend dumps him and moves on with her life. Yi-Jae thinks there’s nothing he can do in life except die by taking his own life. He curses death and demeans it as it has no significance in anyone’s life.

In the Afterlife, Seo In-guk's character meets Death, played by Park So-dam, who decides to punish him for demeaning and insulting death. She starts punishing him by giving him thirteen chances to live different lives where he will have to outlive the lifespan of a particular character. He goes back and forth between life and death more than thirteen times, living the lives of different entities.

Park So-dam will take on the role of Death, which will mark the first non-human role of her acting career. She will punish Yi-Jae and teach him a lesson on how both Life and Death are equally important parts of a human’s survival on this planet.

Many well-known actors such as Choi Siwon, Lee Jae-wook, Jang Seung-jo, and Sung Hoon are reportedly in talks to make a special appearance in Death’s Game. They will appear as the different lives that Yi-Jae, the character of Seo In-guk, will have to survive as punished by Death.

Alchemy of Souls’ cast Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung are reportedly set to reunite for the show where the former will play the role of Jung Ji-soo. The drama will be helmed and penned by the director Ha Byung-hoon, who is famous for his work including 18 Again and Go Back Couple.

Know more about Seo In-guk and Park So-dam

Seo In-guk is also a singer and has a pretty thriving musical career. He recently dropped his latest single Fallen, depicting the longing one feels when they fall in love.

As an actor, he is well known for dramas like Reply 1994, Hello Monster, Shopping King Louie, The Smile that has Left Your Eyes, Doom at Your Service, and others. Seo In-guk has reportedly been confirmed for dramas including Handwritten and Smoking Gun.

Park So-dam recently recovered from Papillary Thyroid Cancer and underwent surgery to get better, and has been an active part of the industry since her recovery. Her film Special Delivery did well in South Korean theaters.

She is well known for her role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite and has starred in dramas including Record of Youth, A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella and the Four Nights, among others. The actress is reportedly confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming movie Phantom.

The upcoming fantasy drama Death’s Game is slated to premiere in the second half of 2023.

