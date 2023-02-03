Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook joins co-star Go Youn-jung for discussions in new fantasy drama

Fans of Alchemy of Souls were thrilled with the news that Lee Jae-wook is reportedly in discussions to join a drama that Go Youn-jung is in talks for.

South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Lee Jae-wook, Choi Si-won, and Sung Hoon have received casting offers to play the lead character’s reincarnations in a new JTBC fantasy series. Two days ago, Go Youn-jung was also reported to be in talks for the same drama.

Both actors have amassed great interest from drama lovers across the globe for their palpable chemistry in the hit Netflix show Alchemy of Souls. They quickly became one of the top onscreen couples to look out for, while many even believed them to be up for contention for Best Couple awards in various award ceremonies.

Fans go gaga over the possibility of seeing Lee Jae-wook and Go Youn-jung of Alchemy of Souls together in a new JTBC drama

Lee Jaewook is set to join the webtoon based drama



To know that they can possibly work in the same project is enough to make me cry 🥹 #GoYounJung #YounJae YOUNJAE REUNITED IN ANOTHER DRAMA!!!Lee Jaewook is set to join the webtoon based drama #DeathsGame which Go Younjung is currently considering a role in.To know that they can possibly work in the same project is enough to make me cry 🥹 #LeeJaeWook YOUNJAE REUNITED IN ANOTHER DRAMA!!!💥💥Lee Jaewook is set to join the webtoon based drama #DeathsGame which Go Younjung is currently considering a role in. To know that they can possibly work in the same project is enough to make me cry 🥹 #LeeJaeWook #GoYounJung #YounJae https://t.co/n7ksAvltVi

Alchemy of Souls became one of the most popular fantasy K-dramas that premiered in June last year. The craze for it continued with the announcement of a sequel, which became even more viral thanks to a steamy kissing scene between Lee Jae-wook and Go Youn-jung. It now seems that fans may be able to see the two together again.

As per Sports Chosun, JTBC approached Lee Jae-wook for the role of one of Choi Lee-jae’s (lead character) reincarnated versions. The fantasy series is an adaptation of the webtoon titled Death’s Game. The story revolves around Choi Lee-jae, who gets several reincarnations after his death to realize the meaning of it all.

However, this particular news had fans enthusiastic because Go Youn-jung (who the Search WWW actor co-starred with in Alchemy of Souls) was also in discussions for Death’s Game. This meant that if the two accepted the offer, they would be able to greet fans together again.

According to the webtoon, Choi Lee-jae's reincarnations do not involve him being transformed into a woman, so the role that Go Youn-jung has been offered is still a mystery.

While fans are unsure if the two will continue to have a romantic relationship, they are excited to see their beloved Alchemy of Souls onscreen couple together again. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news below:

ja 🥢 @ingukkies aaahhh wishing manifesting and praying !! #DeathsGame there's a high chance that leejaewook and goyounjung will play geon woo jang and jung ji suaaahhh wishing manifesting and praying !! there's a high chance that leejaewook and goyounjung will play geon woo jang and jung ji su 😭 aaahhh wishing manifesting and praying !! 😭 #DeathsGame https://t.co/4Mew2WoGqI

#LeeJaeWook #GoYounJung WHO’S CRYING NOW YOUNJUNG AND JAEWOOK IN THE SAME DRAMA AGAIN? WHO’S CRYING NOW YOUNJUNG AND JAEWOOK IN THE SAME DRAMA AGAIN? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#LeeJaeWook #GoYounJung https://t.co/BERZn6JSSX

Meanwhile, as per other reports, Choi Siwon, Jang Seung-jo, and Sung Hoon have received offers to portray other reincarnations of the lead character. The two main character roles were offered to Seo In-Guk (who starred in Cafe Minamdang and Doom At Your Service) and Park So-dam (who was seen in Record of Youth and Parasite).

Both were reportedly confirmed as the leads earlier, however, their agencies responded that they were still in discussion and nothing was set in stone. Prior to Seo In-guk, Kang Ha-neul of When the Camellia Blooms and Curtain Call fame was in talks for the role of Choi Lee-jae.

