What did Olivia Wilde say about Taylor Swift? Fans call out actress over apparent diss at Travis Kelce relationship

Olivia Wilde seemed to have caused controversy online after she posted an Instagram story about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged relationship. Wilde posted an Instagram story, that isn't available anymore, with a tweet made by Katja Herbers, that said, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist." Upon seeing Wilde's story, Katja clarified her comment with another tweet.

She took to X to explain the situation stating that had that been the case, she believed that the "world would be saved."

The tweets and Katja's clarification have since gone viral on social media with Swifties taking a diss at Wilde for supposedly caring about climate change. Fans took to X to call her a "performative activist" and claimed that Wilde hadn't done "a thing for climate change."

Fans react to Olivia Wilde post on Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

Fans were quick to react to Olivia Wilde's post on Taylor Swift and her alleged relationship with Travis Kelce. They took to X to express their feelings on the same. While some expressed anger at Wilde for the tweet and her claims, others seemed to make fun of her using memes.

Fans also called out Olivia Wilde's hypocrisy as they pointed out that she owned a mansion with a water-intensive lawn in drought-prone California. Some also said that she and her alleged ex Harry Styles were frequent fliers on private jets. Swifties said that both these acts were the "opposite" of climate change consciousness. Fans even went on to compare Wilde to controversial presenter Candace Owens.

However, there were some netizens who asked others to calm down and said that things seemed to be getting out of control.

More about Olivia Wilde and her career

Olivia Wilde was born on March 10, 1984, in New York City to journalist parents Alex and Leslie Cockburn. The actress had her debut role as Jewel Goldman in the teen drama Skin. This was followed by her role as the Alex Kelly in the show The OC.

The actress made her breakthrough with the role of Remy "Thirteen" Hadley (MD), a doctor with Huntington's disease in the hit medical drama House. For her role, Wilde was nominated for an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award at the 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Subsequently, after leaving House in 2011, she starred in several other films, including Cowboys & Aliens and People Like Us as well as Deadfall.

Wilde starred as Quora in the Disney film, Tron: Legacy in 2010.

In 2014, Wilde starred as the character Elizabeth Roberts in the film Better Living Through Chemistry, followed by the role of Beatrice Fairbanks in The Longest Week. Olivia Wilde was critically praised for her 2018 role as Sadie in the film A Vigilante.

Wilde is also noted for her documentary short Fear Us Women, which documents the life of Kurdish YPJ foreign volunteer Hannah Bohman. She was most recently seen in 2022's Don't Worry Darling which she also directed.