Mean Girls (2024): First look, release date, and more

Paramount Pictures recently released the first trailer for the 2024 remake of the 2004 movie Mean Girls. The iconic comedy starred an equally iconic cast of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried and was created by Tina Fey.

The genius comedy writer and actor Tina Fey is known for her iconic work on 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and will be acting in the upcoming movie as well. Set to be released on January 12, 2024, Mean Girls (2024) will be a reboot of the original and feature a host of new faces.

Mean Girls is set for a release in Janaury, 2024

While The Plastics' original cast will not make a return for the main roles, the sequel will also take place at the iconic North Shore High School. Starring Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp, the movie will also feature Auli’i Cravalho, who previously worked on Moana, Jaquel Spivey, and Avantika Vandanapu.

Bebe Wood, Christopher Briner, Mahi Alam, and Busy Philips are some of the other actors who were all seen in the trailer. Released on November 8, the trailer seemingly gave fans insurance that Mean Girls (2024) will stay true to its predecessor.

Featuring most of the original characters from the original, fans will be excited to see Tina Fey’s new take on the story and the musical element that was evident via the trailer.

Set for a release on January 12, 2024, Mean Girls will follow the story of Cady Heron, a new North Shore High School student. Raised by parents who are both zoologists, Cady attempts to fit in with The Plastics, again led by the high school Queen bee, Regina George.

The upcoming Mean Girls (2024) adaptation has taken motivation from a 2018 Broadway musical and is set to feature a range of original songs. Co-produced by Lorne Michaels and directed by Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne, a range of top creators have worked on the project, guaranteeing a hilarious ride.

The project was written and created by Tina Fey, who recently said that while the Broadway version was complicated, Mean Girls (2024) will have more of a “pop” vibe. Filming of the project had begun earlier in March of this year and finished in April, primarily taking place in New Jersey.

While a range of familiar characters with new faces are making a return, some original cast members will also be part of the movie. The returning cast includes Tina Fey herself, along with Tim Meadows. While Fey will take on the iconic Ms. Norbury’s role, Meadows will also be Principal Duval in the reboot. While some other cast members have also hinted at cameo appearances, the rumors and speculations have yet to be confirmed.

Fans no longer have to wait for a long time to watch the reboot of their favorite movie. Further updates about the 2024 reboot can be expected in soon, with the movie set for a release in two months. Alongside the trailer, Paramount Pictures also released a set of nine photos from the shooting, serving as the first glimpse for fans and what they can expect.

Until the premiere, fans can get into the mood by rewatching the original Mean Girls movie.