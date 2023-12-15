"This is such a reach": Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande's rumored feud explored as fans defend Liz Gillies over not tagging the former on Instagram

Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande’s alleged feud has resurfaced on social media after Liz Gillies uploaded an Instagram story on December 14, 2023, where she can be seen watching Victorious with Grande, but did not tag Victoria Justice.

Heated debate sparks on social media after Liz Gillies uploaded an Instagram story watching Victorious, without tagging Justice. (Image via @PopCrave/ Twitter)

The alleged feud between the two took place more than 13 years back when the two starred together on the Nickelodeon series. The whole matter between Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice started after the stars of the series appeared in an interview in 2010, and Elizabeth Gillies went on to praise Grande by saying that she “literally sings everything.” However, Victoria Justice hopped in and added:

“I think we all sing.”

As such, fans were quick to conclude that Victoria Justice might be jealous of Grande.

Over the years, fans and followers of the two stars have always believed that the two were never close, and were cold towards one another. However, in April 2023, Victoria Justice cleared the air by claiming that the rumor is “not even relevant anymore.” As she gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly, she claimed that it was just a rumor, and a “whole narrative was created.”

However, the rumors have now resurfaced after Liz Gillies tagged many Victorious actors in the aforementioned picture, but not Victoria. One social media user commented:

"Ridiculous": Social media users poured in opinions as Liz Gillies uploads Instagram story with Ariana Grande

As Liz Gillies shared a series of Instagram stories where she was watching Victorious with Ariana Grande, netizens noticed how she did not tag Victoria Justice but did tag many other stars of the series.

As the clips made their way on many platforms like Twitter, many social media users sided with Liz, stating that she was not obligated to tag her. On the other hand, others were taken aback, as they stated how Victoria is in a lot of scenes, but nobody tagged her.

As a Twitter user, @PopCrave shared the clip on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

While social media users continue to pour in their opinions and thoughts, Liz Gillies, Ariana Grande, and Victoria Justice have remained tight-lipped about the controversy.