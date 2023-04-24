"The whole thing is honestly kind of sad": Jackie La Bonita TikTok bullying controversy explained as doxxing goes viral 

TikToker Jackie La Bonita is causing a stir across social media platforms. The netizen went viral after exposing two women making fun of her for taking pictures at a Houston Astros game. A video of the same garnered over 20 million views across social media platforms with a celebrity opining on the situation as well. Meanwhile, the bullies in question were doxxed on social media, leading to many questioning whether exposing the two women online was worth it. One netizen opined:

Veronica @VarroVivyds @JuniorMofff The whole thing is honestly kind of sad. I don’t condone bullying in any form and yes those girls had some backlash coming, but it’s gotten so extreme in 24 hours. I genuinely hope those girls don’t do anything to harm themselves :( @JuniorMofff The whole thing is honestly kind of sad. I don’t condone bullying in any form and yes those girls had some backlash coming, but it’s gotten so extreme in 24 hours. I genuinely hope those girls don’t do anything to harm themselves :(

The viral video in question uploaded by Jackie La Bonita read:

“Watch my confidence disappear after these random girls make fun of me for taking pics.”

In the clip, Jackie La Bonita was seen taking pictures of herself at a baseball game. A woman seen in the background proceeds to give the TikToker the middle finger and a side-eye. At one point, the woman begins recording Jackie as well and call her “lame.” She then proceeds to converse with her friend sitting next to her. In the video, La Bonita claimed that she could hear the two speaking about her. Then, the two women smile, laugh and stick their tongues out in the TikToker’s direction.

In the video, the TikToker claimed that the situation made her want to cry.

Tessa @TessaTheReport These 2 girls in the back named Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullete were making fun of a person who is just trying to take photos and have a good time. Give them karma guys These 2 girls in the back named Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullete were making fun of a person who is just trying to take photos and have a good time. Give them karma guys😌 https://t.co/qF2l9zsFiU

Bullies in Jackie La Bonita’s video exposed

As the situation garnered traction on social media, with even rapper Cardi B extending support towards Jackie La Bonita by saying- “I would of put that ring to use,” the two bullies were doxxed online. One of the many netizens who shared details about the two women was TikTok user @araa.4. She shared a photo of the girls along with their names- Litzareli Madrigal and Alondra Poullet.

Information regarding where Madrigal supposedly works also found its way online. Twitter user @JuniorMofff shared that the bully who went viral online works for Limestone Commercial Real Estate. Google claimed that they were permanently closed. The Twitter user also added:

“A reminder that it takes one time to go viral and it’ll ruin your life. Was it worth it?”

Moff @JuniorMofff The fact that litzareli madrigal was found within minutes of the bullying video going viral and the company she works for has had to label themselves as perminantly closed, should serve as a reminder that it takes one time to go viral and it'll ruin your life. Was it worth it? The fact that litzareli madrigal was found within minutes of the bullying video going viral and the company she works for has had to label themselves as perminantly closed, should serve as a reminder that it takes one time to go viral and it'll ruin your life. Was it worth it? https://t.co/M1j6JyUP9z

The ex-boyfriend of one of the bullies was also seemingly doxxed, which led to him addressing the matter on his TikTok account. @stephano_z claimed that his family was getting attacked online following the scandal. He also debunked rumours of one of the girls working at Limestone Commercial Real Estate and asked netizens not to post negative reviews about them online. He also added:

“I don’t understand how you guys stand against bullying and literally cyber-bullying every single person that is not even involved in this and going as far to take down a company just because you thought she worked there.”

TikTok user @jocelynxcarreno also took to her account and revealed that she was getting attacked on social media as many mistook her for one of the bullies.

Several netizens felt sorry for the two women who ended up getting doxxed on social media. Twitter user @kattenbarge explained that often times, “women and marginalized groups” ger harassed across social media if they take part in “mildly shameful behaviour.”

Kat Tenbarge @kattenbarge Even if there’s some mildly shameful behavior happening the way the internet reacts to these things almost always causes more harm than good, plus women and marginalized groups bear the brunt of targeted harassment regardless if they did anything wrong Even if there’s some mildly shameful behavior happening the way the internet reacts to these things almost always causes more harm than good, plus women and marginalized groups bear the brunt of targeted harassment regardless if they did anything wrong

At the time of writing this article, Jackie La Bonita had not addressed the matter on her social media accounts.

