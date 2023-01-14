“This is heart breaking”: Severna Park High video of students bullying special-needs classmate sparks outrage online

A video showing a student of Severna Park High School, Maryland, bullying a classmate with disabilities has been circulating on social media since Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

WUSA9 reported that although the exact date of the recording is yet to be determined, the cellphone footage spread across the school on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Disclaimer: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

The video shows a special needs student being approached by another student who then starts verbally abusing the former. The highly inappropriate language included a racial epithet, phrases that were demeaning to the victim, and a threat of intent to harm them.

The video left internet users in shock and fury, with many taking to social media to share their horror. One user, @Tracey Jean 63, called it heartbreaking, stating:

Netizens speak out in support of Severna High School special needs student who was bullied by peers

As the clip showing the incident spread across the internet, enraged netizens shared their disgust at the actions seen.

Many worried users sympathized with the victim and called the incident a "hate crime." Parents of other children with disabilities were left fearing for their wards.

Outraged internet users rallied for answers about the actions taken by the school. After reading the statement made by the school authorities, they demanded a stronger effort, including the expulsion of the bully.

Others criticized not only the abuser's actions but their parents for excusing the behavior. Some also called out the wrongdoer's friends who were present at the scene but allowed things to escalate.

What did Severna Park High's principal say?

According to Fox 5 news, the principal, Lindsay Abruzzo, stated that she was aware of the footage that was circulating, adding that it had been "addressed and handled." She added:

"We at SPHS do not condone this behavior and will not tolerate it."

In a statement shared with the parents, she condemned the student's actions, calling them unacceptable, stating:

"We cannot and will not tolerate such actions and we will take aggressive and appropriate disciplinary action with regard to any student who engages in such activity."

She also urged parents to have a conversation with their kids about the seriousness of such actions. Abruzzo explained that Severna Park High School is also supporting the victim and their family.

An investigation is looking into the source as well as the date of the bullying incident at Severna.

