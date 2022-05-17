Coppell ISD Bullying video sparks backlash online as petition for Shaan Pritmani receives more than 200,000 signatures 

A Coppell ISD student was held in a chokehold and bullied while other students stood watching in Texas. The video has since gone viral, and parents are demanding justice. Families of the middle schoolers are sharing their stories on social media. The school district has also since then launched an investigation.

The incident occurred during a lunch break at Coppell Middle School North on May 11. In a video of the same, Shaan Pritmani was seen sitting at a table and was put in a headlock by another student.

14 y/o at Coppell Middle School North gets assaulted in the cafeteria, while students just watched.Teen in chokehold faced 3days of punishment. His parents are outraged. Other teen faced 1 day of punishment.Teen tells me, he didn't want to fight back, & get in trouble.

Sonika Kukreja, the mom of the bullied Coppell student, was heartbroken after watching the video. She said in a statement:

“It was horrible. I couldn't sleep for three nights straight. It felt like I was being choked. I cried many times watching it.”

Parents Kamlesh Pritmani and Sonika Kukreja stated that their son received harsh punishment after he was bullied. He reportedly received a three-day suspension from school while the student who bullied him received a one-day suspension.

Sources suggested that the school was protecting the aggressor as his father Sam Wellington was part of the Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees. It was also suggested that Wellington was working with law enforcement to ensure that the incident did not receive much attention.

Kukreja continued:

“I am deeply concerned about the safety of our children and the message our school board, our police department, is sending out by not acting on this. We need the fair treatment for every kid and we need that bullying to be stopped.”

Superintendent of Coppell ISD issued statement

Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt issued a statement regarding the matter. However, it failed to acknowledge the specific bullying incident.

“Coppell ISD is aware of the video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coppell Middle School North involving a physical altercation between two students. Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values.”

Pritmani family’s attorney Marwa Elbially expressed disappointment in the educational institution. Elbially told NBCDFW:

“The school can preach all it wants that they're antibullying and place it on their website, but they are sending a message to this kid and the rest of the student body that this behavior is acceptable.”

A video of the incident has since gone viral on Twitter. Netizens were shocked to see the act of aggression and demanded that strict action must be taken.

M Michelle @mmLittleItaly @PragmaticTexas @Skepmi @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess Why is no one standing up for this kid? Parents, teach your children to be up standers, not bystanders! Does no one have courage and conviction to do the right thing anymore? What are we teaching our children? This is beyond bullying, it’s assault! @PragmaticTexas @Skepmi @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess Why is no one standing up for this kid? Parents, teach your children to be up standers, not bystanders! Does no one have courage and conviction to do the right thing anymore? What are we teaching our children? This is beyond bullying, it’s assault!

Nidhi @4811Me @PragmaticTexas @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess This is so disturbing. I hope this boy who is being brutalized in this video is alright. How can the school not take any action against this? @PragmaticTexas @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess This is so disturbing. I hope this boy who is being brutalized in this video is alright. How can the school not take any action against this?

Zarathushtra @ZaraAzure @PragmaticTexas @DataReveals @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess Guy who got bullied was suspended. this is not the first time I am hearing this. Why so? what Is the thought process? @PragmaticTexas @DataReveals @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess Guy who got bullied was suspended. this is not the first time I am hearing this. Why so? what Is the thought process?

Daddy Kool @DaddyKool20 @PragmaticTexas @DrAmbardar @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess This is beyond bullying. This is assault, and it is totally unacceptable. The kid could’ve been severely injured or even paralyzed. The video is clear, and the school district needs to expel the culprit who is clearly out to injure the boy who wasn’t resisting or fighting back. @PragmaticTexas @DrAmbardar @Coppellisd @michaelcburgess This is beyond bullying. This is assault, and it is totally unacceptable. The kid could’ve been severely injured or even paralyzed. The video is clear, and the school district needs to expel the culprit who is clearly out to injure the boy who wasn’t resisting or fighting back.

An online petition has been filed by parent Sonika Kukreja. The parent claimed that the parents tried to file a complaint against the aggressor, but were refused. She added that the aggressor’s carotid restraint could restrict blood flow to the victim’s brain. She also said that Shaan had lost consciousness for a brief moment.

The Change.org petition’s call to action demanded that the aggressor be removed from the school immediately. It read:

“Shaan should be able to continue his school experience, friendships and extra-curricular activities with zero worry of ever having to cross paths with this student again. He does not feel safe.”

At the time of writing, the petition has acquired over 207,584 signatures.

