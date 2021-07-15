Chrissy Teigen trolled online after she reveals she feels “lost and depressed” in “Cancel club” after being cancelled over online bullying scandal 

Chrissy Teigen is under fire once again after revealing she feels upset about being a victim of the “cancel club.” The model was previously “cancelled” by the online community due to her previous controversial behavior and cyber-bullying scandals.
The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to share that she feels “lost and depressed” after being "cancelled" on social media:
“Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race... I feel lost and need to find my place again; I need to snap out of this.”
She also expressed disappointment at facing “cancel culture”:
“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know ‘til you’re in it.”
She went on to mock the situation further and stated:
“If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”
Chrissy Teigen’s latest statement about being called out for her behavior did not sit well with social media users, leading them to troll the model further.
Twitter reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s disappointment on being “cancelled” for cyber-bullying
Chrissy Teigen has been embroiled in several online controversies throughout her career. She faced severe criticism after consistently bullying American model and singer, Courtney Stodden, over the years.
In an interview, Stodden opened up about being cyberbullied by Teigen after the former married 51-year-old, Doug Hutchinson, at the age of 16. Teigen landed in hot waters after her old tweets related to the situation resurfaced online.
After taking a break from social media, Chrissy Teigen issued a public apology for her past behavior. However, the apology backfired when American fashion designer, Michael Costello, accused Teigen of rigorous bullying.
He claimed that Teigen had destroyed his career in the industry after falsely blaming him for being “racist” based on a few “photoshopped comments.” He further mentioned that the situation had made him “suicidal and depressed.”
However, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, denied Costello’s claims. Although Costello announced a break from social media following the drama, he continued to maintain his stance, leaving behind old screenshots as evidence.
The back-to-back controversies led to Teigen being criticized for her actions with netizens trending “Cancel Chrissy Teigen” on Twitter last month. Teigen’s latest statement on Instagram comes following this constant online backlash.
However, Teigen’s post has backfired once again as several social media users have flocked to Twitter to troll the influencer for her response towards the previous situation.
As Chrissy Teigen continues to face heavy trolling online, it remains to be seen if she will bounce back from her past controversies or continue to be a part of "cancel culture” in the days to come.
