Chrissy Teigen trolled online after she reveals she feels “lost and depressed” in “Cancel club” after being cancelled over online bullying scandal 

Chrissy Teigen is under fire once again after revealing she feels upset about being a victim of the “cancel club.” The model was previously “cancelled” by the online community due to her previous controversial behavior and cyber-bullying scandals.

The 35-year-old recently took to Instagram to share that she feels “lost and depressed” after being "cancelled" on social media:

“Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race... I feel lost and need to find my place again; I need to snap out of this.”

She also expressed disappointment at facing “cancel culture”:

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know ‘til you’re in it.”

She went on to mock the situation further and stated:

“If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!”

Chrissy Teigen’s latest statement about being called out for her behavior did not sit well with social media users, leading them to troll the model further.

Also Read: “Cancel Chrissy Teigen”: Model’s apology for “horrible tweets” backfires as shocking new Michael Costello claims emerge

Twitter reacts to Chrissy Teigen’s disappointment on being “cancelled” for cyber-bullying

Chrissy Teigen has been embroiled in several online controversies throughout her career. She faced severe criticism after consistently bullying American model and singer, Courtney Stodden, over the years.

In an interview, Stodden opened up about being cyberbullied by Teigen after the former married 51-year-old, Doug Hutchinson, at the age of 16. Teigen landed in hot waters after her old tweets related to the situation resurfaced online.

After taking a break from social media, Chrissy Teigen issued a public apology for her past behavior. However, the apology backfired when American fashion designer, Michael Costello, accused Teigen of rigorous bullying.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

He claimed that Teigen had destroyed his career in the industry after falsely blaming him for being “racist” based on a few “photoshopped comments.” He further mentioned that the situation had made him “suicidal and depressed.”

However, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, denied Costello’s claims. Although Costello announced a break from social media following the drama, he continued to maintain his stance, leaving behind old screenshots as evidence.

The back-to-back controversies led to Teigen being criticized for her actions with netizens trending “Cancel Chrissy Teigen” on Twitter last month. Teigen’s latest statement on Instagram comes following this constant online backlash.

However, Teigen’s post has backfired once again as several social media users have flocked to Twitter to troll the influencer for her response towards the previous situation.

Seeing Chrissy Teigen get bullied after she bullied people on here for years>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/RYPLhmx9Ky — Crystal Alejandro (@Crystalejandro) July 15, 2021

chrissy crying about having nothing to do, nowhere to go, and nobody to talk to with two kids to raise, alleged friends, a career, and millions of dollars to spend pic.twitter.com/O8uDcUIIWr — no (@afroelven) July 15, 2021

Step away from the phone, Chrissy Teigen. You need professional intervention. Being on social media shouldn’t be such a compulsion that you’re willing to humiliate yourself internationally once a week. 😕#chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/MS54nCUa7U — Wren Sutton 🐚 (@WrenSutton) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen: I’m really upset I’ve been put into the “cancel club”.



Me: pic.twitter.com/bhJlS2smNw — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 15, 2021

chrissy teigen ignoring all the stuff she could accomplish irl just to be hopelessly addicted to twitter is maybe the first truly relatable thing she's done — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen: “If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a Cancel Club reunion—“ pic.twitter.com/gDATJMNrpd — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen crying on here like we’re supposed to give a fuc pic.twitter.com/NUQ3YwPz6Y — bia💘 (@407bia) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen every other week... pic.twitter.com/LIC3z9iVdi — Acquitted Again Acquitted Forever (@ForIAmKing78) July 15, 2021

chrissy teigen thinking about what she's gonna say next for drama on twitter to piss off more people. pic.twitter.com/4jDuRSofgn — Johnny (@itsJohnny05) July 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Chrissy is having a mental breakdown about not being on social media.



The way I’d be baking every type of muffin in my mansion not giving a damn! https://t.co/rOwo0DgdwL — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) July 15, 2021

Not just Chrissy Teigen, all these celebrities are weird as fuck! Y'all have millions of followers, ppl kissing the ground that you walk on but that's not enough. Everyone has to love you, think you are the most beautiful , one was crying cos a random person called her ugly pic.twitter.com/un5qzOfVZT — Rootingforeveryoneblackandalloppressedpeople (@OpinionatedQue2) July 15, 2021

The world to Chrissy Teigen rn (rightfully so): pic.twitter.com/ETJwvk92ab — Emmy Jarvis⁷ (British) | PRIDE MONTH (@EmmyJarvis3) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen: hey pls un-cancel me



Twitter, the world:



pic.twitter.com/AhqFb2Im5U — 🦂 (@mevbda) July 15, 2021

How can Christy Teigen be that desperate for social media attention to the point of depression.

Give me Chrissy Teigen's money. Y'all would NEVER see me again. pic.twitter.com/giQcGKgX2e — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 15, 2021

it’s like every 2-3 business weeks i see Chrissy Teigen doing some more bobblehead ass shit. how is she not tired pic.twitter.com/XU2pyCT9Q6 — 💕✨Kierra✨💕 (@shutupkierra) July 15, 2021

As Chrissy Teigen continues to face heavy trolling online, it remains to be seen if she will bounce back from her past controversies or continue to be a part of "cancel culture” in the days to come.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account, and the internet is divided

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish