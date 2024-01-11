“BLACKPINK freedom era is so slayy”: Fans delightfully sigh as YG Entertainment removes the group’s members’ individual names under its banner

YG Entertainment has officially removed the individual names of BLACKPINK members from its banner, signaling to fans that the members have gained freedom from the company for their solo endeavors.

The absence of the members' names under the company's banner was observed by fans on January 11, 2024, on the company's website. Hence, it is affirmative that the group's members have chosen not to renew their contracts entirely, opting to remain with the company solely for group activities.

Additionally, fans have noted that each member has already pursued individual projects, engaging in different types of solo activities.

This strategic move has gained immense appreciation from fans, who interpret it as a liberating development, granting the members autonomy to pursue their respective interests free from the constraints of the company.

"I feel so happy for my girls": Fans contented with YG Entertainment's new move towards the BLACKPINK members

After years under the management of YG Entertainment, the fans of BLACKPINK are now celebrating the members' newfound freedom following the expiration of their contracts with the entertainment company in August 2023.

The quartet, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has entered a new chapter in their careers, unshackled from the clutches of their former agency.

The expiration of their contracts marked a monumental moment for BLACKPINK, who rose to global stardom under YG Entertainment's guidance. Now, with the freedom to explore new opportunities, the members are no longer bound by the exclusive terms and conditions that governed their professional lives.

One notable aspect of this newfound freedom is the members' ability to pursue individual projects and collaborations outside the parameters set by YG Entertainment.

The potential for solo ventures, collaborations with other artists, and even personal creative pursuits now lies open before them, which they are embracing openly. This has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the diverse and unique projects that each member has undertaken or might undertake.

Talking about the members, each member is already busy with their own schedules. Member Jennie has already established her own entertainment company, Oddatelier, and has also revealed that she is preparing for her debut solo album.

Rose was also recently seen in the recording studio. Jisoo has diverged towards acting and will star in an upcoming K-drama, Influenza. Whereas, the maknae Lisa will be performing in Paris on January 26.

The departure from YG Entertainment doesn't only symbolize a change in contractual relationships but also signals a shift in creative control.

The members can now have a more direct say in their music, image, and career trajectory. This autonomy could lead to more authentic and personally preferred projects.

Moreover, the members are now free to explore opportunities outside the field of music. Acting, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy are just a few avenues that the members are trying their hands at.

The entertainment industry offers a vast array of possibilities, and the members can now navigate these opportunities with their desired new agencies.

Fans have been vocal in expressing their support for BLACKPINK's freedom. The liberation from YG Entertainment's management has been seen by many as a positive step for the group's longevity and individual growth.

Social media platforms are buzzing with excitement as fans speculate about the upcoming projects and endeavors of the members:

While BLACKPINK remains a group, each member's journey as an individual artist is now more prominent than ever. This period of freedom is not just a chance for individual pursuits but also an opportunity for the members to recharge creatively and personally.