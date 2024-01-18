Which streaming platform will Mean Girls (2024) premiere in? Possible release date, viewing options, and more 

Mean Girls (2024) is the remake of an iconic movie that starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried among others. In 2024, precisely 20 years after its first release, the musical version of the well-known early 2000s hit was released across theaters to the delight of many viewers.

The film set a standard for high school comedy at the time of its release. A recurring theme since the original movie, this new version of the movie will also follow Cady Heron's journey as she enrolls in a new school where she meets a clique of cruel, popular girls.

Renowned comic writer and actor Tina Fey (the creator of the original Mean Girls) is most recognized for her work on Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will also be performing in the upcoming movie. Mean Girls (2024), which released on January 12, 2024, is a reboot of the original film and will include several new cast members.

Mean Girls (2024) is likely to be released for streaming on Paramount+

Currently, you can watch Mean Girls (2024) only in your neighborhood theater since the movie was only released in theaters on January 12, 2024. However, it is anticipated that it won't be long until the movie appears on streaming platforms, and there's already a good indication as to where it will ultimately end up.

Media behemoth Paramount Pictures was responsible for the distribution of the original movie when it made its box office debut. Now that it's nearly twenty years later, people may see it on Paramount+. Since Mean Girls (2024) is also produced by the creative geniuses at Paramount Pictures, audiences can probably stream the film on Paramount+ as well, assuming it follows the same trends as its predecessor.

As per reports by Collider it is estimated that it takes at least 45 days after they open in theaters for all Paramount-produced movies to be available for streaming. If this is true, Mean Girls (2024) fans may begin lining up as early as late February 2024 to start streaming the movie.

When the time comes to stream the new Mean Girls on Paramount+, make sure you've set up your account beforehand. Fortunately, a variety of subscriptions beginning at $7.99 a month are available on the website. Simply click on the movie title page on the Paramount+ website or app after creating your profile.

Mean Girls (2024) - What we know about the plot

The new version of the movie follows the storyline of the original with changes to fit into the musical format. The plot of the musical centers on Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), a freshman at North Shore High School. Raised by a single mother, Cady makes an effort to blend in with The Plastics, who are once more led by Regina George (Reneé Rapp), the high school queen bee.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"New student Cady Heron gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs."

Inspired by a 2018 Broadway musical, Mean Girls (2024) includes several original songs. Many renowned creators have participated in the project, which is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez and co-produced by Lorne Michaels, ensuring an entertaining voyage.

Mean Girls (2024) is currently playing in theaters after being released on January 12, 2024.