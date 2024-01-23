The long-awaited Oscars 2024 nominations have finally been revealed. The live announcement of the nominations for Oscar 2024 took place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The announcements were announced by Oppenheimer actor Jack Quaid and actress Zazie Beetz (famous for her role in the film Joker).

There are a total of 23 award categories presented by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. One of the most coveted categories includes the Best International Feature Film award, which honors the best film (produced outside the US and featuring a majorly non-English dialogue track).

International filmmakers await this category as receiving an Oscar is regarded as one of the highest honors for them. However, international films have also been faring well in other categories, with recent films like Anatomy of a Fall making big waves with a nomination for the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2024.

The upcoming Oscars feature some of the finest foreign language films in contemporary times. Here is a detailed look at the foreign language film nominations for this year's award ceremony.

Oscars 2024: 3 Foreign Language films nominated for Best Picture as Anatomy of a Fall takes the lead

2023 saw some of the best non-English films in contemporary times. Three non-English films have been nominated for the Best Picture category for the first time in the history of the awards. Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest are nominated for the Oscars 2024 Best Picture Category. Additionally, this is the sixth year in a row that a film or films in a language other than English have been nominated for best picture.

French director Justine Triet vowed audiences with her film Anatomy of a Fall, a refreshing and thrilling courtroom drama that leaves viewers puzzled till the end. Similarly, British director Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest is a great historical drama film that has lapped up nominations in other categories too. The third non-English film nominated for Best Picture is Celine Song's Past Lives, which has been nominated for one other category too.

Here is the complete list of foreign films nominated for the Oscars 2024:

1) Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet (France)

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sandra Hüller

Best Director - Justien Triet

Best Original Screenplay

Best Editing

2) The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer (UK)

Best Picture

Best Director

Best International Feature Film

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Sound

3) Past Lives - Celine Song (South Korea)

Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

4) Society of the Snow - J.A. Bayona (Spain)

Best International Feature Film

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

5) Lo Capitano - Matteo Garrone (Italy)

Best International Feature Film

6) Perfect Days - Wim Wenders (Japan)

Best International Feature Film

7) The Teachers Lounge - Ilker Çatak (Germany)

Best International Feature Film

8) El Conde - Pablo Larraín (Chile)

Best Cinematography

The Oscars, also called the Academy Awards, are the most coveted creative honor in the film business in Hollywood. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) have chosen nominations and winners since 1927.

The 96th Academy Awards (Oscars 2024) will be broadcast live on Sunday, March 10, 2024, by ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.