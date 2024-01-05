Where are the Society of The Snow survivors today? Whereabouts of all known subjects explored

J. A. Bayona's Society of The Snow is about to astound us all as the movie tells the story of the Andes plane disaster from a cinematic perspective. It is based on the 2008 book La Sociedad de la Nieve by Pablo Vierci.

As per reports, the movie will represent Spain in the Best International Film category at the Oscars. The terrifying story occurred in the harsh Andes Mountains when 29 travelers fought the weather for two months.

Only 16 people survived the crash and made it out. We explore what happened to the survivors of the infamous 1972 plane crash who are shown in Society of The Snow.

Society of The Snow - What happened to the survivors of Flight 571?

Society of The Snow is inspired by Flight 571, a plane that crashed in 1972, leaving a Uruguayan rugby team stranded in the Andes Mountains. Flight 571 from Uruguay crashed into the Andes mountains in 1972, killing 45 people, including members of the local rugby team, supporters, friends, and family.

Twelve of the passengers perished at the impact, leaving 33 to endure the horrifying and desolate conditions in the highlands, while other passengers died from injuries and poor health. Only 16 of these people made it out alive!

Assistance did not arrive for most of the group until day 72 following the initial disaster on October 13, 1972. Only sixteen passengers were still alive when the rescue operation was eventually launched.

Fifty years have passed since the incident, and nearly all sixteen of them are still alive because they were extremely young when the disaster occurred; José Luis "Coche" Inciarte passed away in 2023, while Javier Methol passed away in 2015.

According to a New York Post report, they try to get together every December 22, the day they were rescued, to eat dinner and commemorate their survival.

Expand Tweet

Numerous individuals have penned books discussing the event from their points of view. Although they weren't actively engaged in the film's creation, they were consulted along the way and watched Society of The Snow upon its completion.

Many of the sixteen continued to become motivational speakers in addition to their careers. Ramón "Moncho" Sabella, Gustavo Zerbino, and Roberto Canessa, a cardiologist from Uruguay, are among them.

After turning to writing, Nando Parrado published Miracle in the Andes: 72 Days on the Mountain and My Long Trek Home in 2006. Daniel Fernández Strauch had a significant role in organizing the commemorative rugby match to commemorate the incident's 40th anniversary. Adolfo "Fito" Strauch is now a father of four children.

Fito's relative Eduardo Strauch pursued a career in architecture, while Carlitos Páez, dubbed "the man of the iron spirit," turned to writing. Some survivors, like Alfredo "Pancho" Delgado, don't want to be identified, and their personal lives are kept secret.

Survivor Roberto Canessa told USA Today that watching Society of the Snow was very difficult. He said the following,

"I was immersed in that place again. I had returned to the fuselage."

Over the following few decades, their stories inspired movies and TV shows, such as the Showtime series Yellowjackets. In retrospect, Parrado believes that the bond between his teammates has kept them going strong. He remarked,

"We trusted each other. We battled for one another. This is a rugby narrative, then. My life was saved by rugby."

Society of The Snow premiered on Netflix on January 4, 2024, and is currently available for streaming on the streaming service.