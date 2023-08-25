J. A. Bayona's Society of Snow on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

Netflix continues to push boundaries when it comes to producing gripping content, and J. A. Bayona's Society of Snow is here to stun us all. The film is based on the 2008 Pablo Vierci book of the same name and depicts the Andes plane crash from a cinematic point of view.

The teaser trailer of the movie released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, showcases the riveting events that are set to keep one glued to their chair. The extraordinary story of survival received a synopsis from IMDb, which reads,

"In 1972, the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, catastrophically crashes on a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of the 45 passengers survived the crash and finding themselves in one of the world's toughest environments, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive."

Society of Snow has a release date of September 9, 2023, and will also premiere at the Venice Film Festival as the closing film.

Netflix's Society of Snow: Release date and time

Society of Snow is set to release internationally on Netflix in two weeks, on September 9, 2023. Originally known as La Sociedad de la Nieve, this Spanish survivalist drama will run for a total of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Additionally, the film will also be featured at the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival, as previously mentioned. It will be competing at the Palazzo del Cinema in Lido di Venezia, after which the official screening will be held the festival's awards ceremony.

The film is expected to be released at 3 am ET.

In the case of international timings, below is a list for reference:

United Kingdom: 7 am GMT

Canada: 4:30 am NT

Australia: 5 pm AEST

India: 12:30 pm IST

Korea: 4 pm KST

Japan: 4 pm JST

Philippines: 3 pm PHT

Society of Snow: Plot and cast explored

Netflix's Society of Snow is a captivating yet emotionally charged film that pays tribute to the survivors of the Andes plane crash. The upcoming movie is helmed by the Spanish director, who has movies such as The Orphanage (2007), The Impossible (2012), A Monster Calls (2016), and the latest Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) under his wings.

Starring emerging Spanish actors Enzo Vogrincic (A Twelve-Year Night), Agustín Pardella (Pinamar), Matías Recalt (Apache), and Felipe González (El Cazador), the story of Society of Snow is one of hope, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit.

The survivalist drama is based on the real-life events that unfolded when Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crashed into the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972. There were a total of 45 passengers, including Montevideo’s Old Christians Rugby Club team, their friends and family, and crew members, who crash-landed into one of the harshest environments on earth at an altitude of 11,712 feet.

Expand Tweet

Tragically, the group was faced with a dire situation with no access to food or clean water. Turning to cannibalism as they survived on the flesh of their deceased friends, the 29 survivors climbed down to 19 after a deadly avalanche, while only 16 made their way out of the situation after 72 days.

The screenplay for Society of Snow has been written by J.A. Bayona, Nicolás Casariego, and Jaime Marques.