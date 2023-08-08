Luna Carmoon’s Hoard: Cast and characters explored ahead of Venice Film Festival premiere

Luna Carmoon, a rising star in the world of contemporary films, is set to release her upcoming project, Hoard, starring Hayley Squires and Joseph Quinn in leading roles.

Slated for a world premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival, Hoard is a story that depicts a mother-daughter relationship.

Directed and written by Luna Carmoon, Hoard follows the synopsis below as provided by British Council,

"1984, London: 7 year old Maria and her mother live in their own loving world built on sorting through bins and collecting shiny rubbish. One night, their world falls apart, and we join Maria a decade later, living with her foster mother. An older stranger, Michael, then enters their home, opening the door to past trauma, magic and madness."

The film will be produced by producers Loran Dunn, Helen Simmons, and Andy Stark and production houses such as Delaval Film, Erebus Pictures, BFI, Anti-Worlds and BBC Film.

Luna Carmoon's Hoard - Hayley Squires and others star in upcoming film

Hoard is the directorial debut of the self-taught UK-based filmmaker Luna Carmoon, who has previously created shorts such as Nosebleed (2018) and Shagbands (2020).

For a filmmaker who started making films during the pandemic with barely any prior experience, the two films premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

While the plot of the film has been kept tightly under wraps, Carmoon describes the upcoming film by saying,

“A tale of how grief doesn’t really ever disappear over time it simply disguises itself in things.”

Let us take a look at the film cast and the characters they will be portraying in the story.

1) Hayley Squires as Cynthia

The 35-year-old actor from Forest Hill, London, plays the role of Cynthia in the film. Hayley Squires is best known for her role as Katie in Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake, which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and landed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs.

Hayley Squires has also appeared in Call the Midwife (2012), Southcliffe (2013), Complicit (2013), Blood Cells (2014), A Royal Night Out (2015) and Murder (2016).

2) Joseph Quinn as Michael

Joseph Quinn, the actor from London, is popularly known for his portrayal of Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things (2022). He graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and went on to star in projects like Dickensian (2016), Les Misérables (2018), and Catherine the Great (2019).

Quinn has a small role in the HBO drama Game of Thrones in the seventh season as a Stark soldier, Koner. He has an illustrated history of performances in theatre productions in London such as Wish List and Mosquitoes.

3) Nabil Elouahabi as Ali

The 48-year-old actor from England, Nabil Elouahabi, will be playing Ali in Hoard. He is best known for his depiction of Tariq Larousi in the British television soap opera, EastEnders. He has also featured in the Netflix series Top Boy as Mr. Mustapha in 2011 and 2013.

Elouahabi has a small role in Zero Dark Thirty and has recently appeared in the 2023 series by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson called Blue Lights.

With the story shuttling between 1984 and 1994, Luna Carmoon's Hoard will also feature Saura Lightfoot Leon as Maria and Cathy Tyson as Sam in additional roles.