Stranger Things 5: 4 cool facts to know

Sci-fi fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of Stranger Things 5 after Season 4: Vol 2 ended with a stunning cliffhanger. The final scene shows all of the series' beloved characters looking astonished as they witness ashes falling from the sky. As the group of main characters walk through the forest into an open field, they witness all the vegetation turn to ashes. Just before the episode ends, they see a huge mushroom cloud with the familiar red lightning emerging from it.

With its captivating plot, endearing characters, and spooky surprises, the blockbuster Netflix series has won the hearts of millions of people all around the world. Stranger Things 4 holds the title for the most-watched Netflix English-language series in its first 28 days on the platform, with 1.35 billion hours viewed.

The Duffer brothers seemingly have a lot in store in Stranger Things 5. The final installation of the series is slated to feature a time jump, an extremely emotional finale, and cut season 2 content. There is also speculation about the character of Will Byers having an extremely significant role in Stranger Things 5.

Fans will definitely get to see much more drama, gritty action sequences, and strange creatures as the last and final season of the widely loved series unravels itself in the world of Hawkins, Indiana. As we prepare to transport ourselves back to Hawkins in the 80s, here are 4 cool facts you need to know that will make you bite your nails in anticipation of Stranger Things 5:

1) Stranger Things 5 will most likely have 8 episodes

Stranger Things 5 will be the final edition of the beloved Netflix series, according to the Duffer Brothers, who confirmed in August 2022 that they had officially begun scripting the final season.

On August 25, 2022, the official Stranger Things writers' room Twitter account tweeted an update that had a photo attached to it showing a whiteboard with 8 columns each representing an episode number. In the tweet, they also wrote "Grid Stage" and many fans realized that there was a double line separating episodes 4 and 5, leading to the speculation that the supposed time jump could take place between these two episodes.

On November 6, 2022, Netflix celebrated Stranger Things Day with a number of online and offline activations. To note, the first episode of the final season will be titled "Chapter One: The Crawl," per an image of the official Stranger Things 5 script shared by the streaming giant on Instagram.

2) Stranger Things 5 will most likely have a time jump

As stated above, the show's writers Matt and Ross Duffer previously teased that there might be a time jump in Stranger Things 5. However, responding to fans' speculation about whether the time jump will occur between episodes 4 and 5 of the final season, the Duffer Brothers tweeted, "Not a time jump. Does it mean anything?"

In an interview with TVLine on June 7, 2022, Ross Duffer confirmed that there will be a time jump in the final season given how quickly the lead actors are growing up.

“Ideally, we’d have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back but there was just no feasible way to do that," he said.

"These are all discussions we’re going to have with our writers when we start the room up," he continued.

3) Episodes in season 5 will be shorter than the ones in season 4 except for the finale

stranger writers @strangerwriters Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids. Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids.

Matt Duffer confirmed that the episodes in Stranger Things 5 will be shorter than the movie-length ones in season 4. The writer appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and said that only the finale will have a 2.5-hour episode with the rest being shorter.

Speaking on the podcast about the reason why season 5 will have shorter length episodes, the writer said:

"The only reason we don’t expect to be as long is, this season [season 4], if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery. You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they’re struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in season 5]".

4) The season 5 ending will be a real tear-jerker

Even though the events that will transpire in Stranger Things 5 have not yet been confirmed, we know that they will be epic and will likely leave us in tears by the end. In an interview with The Wrap in May 2022, the Duffer Brothers mentioned that they have pitched the outline of Season 5 to Netflix and the streamer has "really responded well to it".

Actor David Harbour, who plays the role of Jim Hopper in the series, told Variety in an interview that he found the ending of Stranger Things 5 to be “quite moving and quite beautiful” when he learned about it.

In an interview with Forbes in December 2022, actor Noah Schnapp, who plays the role of Will Byers, revealed more about what's in store for his character in season 5 and that the season will end with Will.

“The way they closed the show is just perfect — the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.” Chills!," the actor said.

Stranger Things 5 is set to be another enthralling chapter in the widely loved and acclaimed Netflix series. The Duffer Brothers have demonstrated their talent for weaving a captivating story that skillfully combines nostalgia, mystery, and stimulating moments.

As our excitement grows, we should buckle up for a thrilling trip full of paranormal encounters, meaningful friendships, and unforeseen twists. Coming soon, the last and final season will take us back to Hawkins, Indiana, where suspense and adventure wait around every corner.

