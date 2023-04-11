"Didn't they already announce an anime?": Stranger Things fans confused as Netflix set to develop new animated series

After the tremendous success of the fourth season, fans across the globe are more than excited for Stranger Things season 5. But there seems to be some confusion surrounding whatever the universe from the Duffer brothers will bring next. The latest announcement from Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things will be adapted into an animated series, much to the confusion of the fans.

The confusion stemmed from the fact that there were already rumors of the popular series getting an animated spinoff. This has been around for quite some time. When Netflix officially confirmed that the popular series will expand its universe, fans took to social media to express their confusion.

A Twitter user reacting to the announcement (Image via Discussingfilm/Twitter)

Meanwhile, Stranger Things season 5 could be the most-anticipated series from Netflix yet. After the fourth season ended on a cliffhanger, almost all fans are eager to catch up with Eleven and her fight with Vecna.

How are fans reacting to the announcement of the Stranger Things spinoff?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm An animated ‘STRANGER THINGS’ spin-off series is in the works at Netflix. An animated ‘STRANGER THINGS’ spin-off series is in the works at Netflix. https://t.co/JPJB8Nfm6w

While there is hardly a chance that fans would be disappointed by the series, many have remarked that it seems Netflix is trying to overdo the franchise. Since its beginning in 2016, Stranger Things has become one of the most profitable franchises on television. It has also worked wonders in the merchandise world.

However, apart from the confusion about the series, fans have expressed how they feel that Netflix is milking the series for money when they could have just let it be. A Twitter post by Discussing Film led many fans to share their opinions.

A Twitter user reacting to the announcement (Image via Twitter)

A Twitter user reacting to the announcement (Image via Twitter)

A Twitter user reacting to the announcement (Image via Twitter)

A Twitter user reacting to the announcement (Image via Twitter)

While it is unlikely that the Duffer brothers will make a sloppy series after the immensely great world-building over the last four seasons, fans are perhaps wary of the spinoff because of what happened to many other shows and their spinoffs when the networks tried to get more out of them.

♡🦇quinn🦇♡ @unspcfiedfigure i’m going insane the stranger things braintot is stronger than ever i’m going insane the stranger things braintot is stronger than ever

Gkatashi/Gカタシ @Gaijinkatashi @StreamrNews That's cool but I can't wait for a new season for strangerthings again the last season was great at the end. @StreamrNews That's cool but I can't wait for a new season for strangerthings again the last season was great at the end.

Stranger Things was created by the Duffer brothers for Netflix in 2016. The series premiered on July 15, 2016, and became an immense success. It followed the supernatural occurrences at Hawkins in the 1980s. Its following seasons got even wider audiences, with the fourth season becoming one of Netflix's biggest hits of all time.

The fourth season, which came out in 2023, was released in two parts and became a massive hit worldwide. It recorded a viewership of 1.352B hours in the first 28 days of release, which is exceptional for any show.

The series is set to end with a fifth season, which will likely come out next year. Perhaps the animated series will come before that.

All the episodes of the show are available on Netflix.

