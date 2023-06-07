“I know the ending,” reveals The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power director J.A. Bayona

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power opened with one of the most remarkable premieres, garnering over 25 million global viewers on the first day. Being a spinoff of the mighty Lord of the Rings was enough for the series to be taken seriously, but it also proved to be a formidable force on its own in the first season.

The fantasy series takes place in the mythical Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the fabled journey in the three Lord of the Rings films. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still not in its second season, but in the latest press comment, director J.A. Bayona revealed that he already knows the ending to the series. He said in an Amazon Press release:

"I'm very excited with that story. I know the ending. I know where everything is heading to, and I'm super excited to see the whole thing, not only one story, in the whole story."

In the same interview, Bayona also revealed the massive pressure of directing the first season of such a massive saga. He said:

"It was a massive [responsibility]...I have so much respect for the books. I read them when I was a kid and read them back to prepare for the show. You felt the responsibility of taking such a beautiful story back to the screen."

The eight-episode season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expected to premiere in 2024.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 - Everything we know so far

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is unfortunately still far away. It will be quite some time before it premieres.

According to reports, the second season began filming in October 2022, with Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper directing. Sadly, the plot details, which should be in the late filming or post-production phase, are not available at the moment.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will see Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie join the cast. Prime Video previously announced that Will Keen, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, and Gavi Singh Chera will also join the star-studded group of actors. Additionally, this lineup includes William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch.

Of course, these actors will be joined by the familiar cast from the first season of the show. This includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, among many others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a five-season production commitment worth at least US$1 billion. This means that the show is very far from its ending. Hence, the director's comments about knowing the ending of the show are quite fascinating for fans who will have to wait for a long time before finding out where it all leads to.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

