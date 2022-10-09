What time will The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season 1 episode 10 (finale) air on Prime Video? Details explored

The much-awaited finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 12 AM ET. With a number of pivotal events, including Queen-Regent Míriel losing her eyesight, unfolding in the seventh episode, titled The Eye, the stage is now set for an epic finale.

The series premiered on September 1, 2022, and has since garnered highly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Filming for season 2 is reportedly already underway. Read on to find out more details about the upcoming episode, plot, and what to expect.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale episode: Plot, trailer, recap, and more details

The trailer for the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was dropped by Amazon Prime Video on October 8, 2022, and it offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold as the season heads to a conclusion. In a scene that captures the series' core, Galadriel says,

''Evil does not sleep, it waits.''

Meanwhile, Arondir seems to be preparing for another battle, as he says,

''There's far more at stake here than just out lives.''

However, the biggest talking point of the trailer is the arrival of the evil Sauron, in one of the most anticipated moments of the show.

In the finale, fans can look forward to a bloody battle as it seems like everyone, including the Eleves, Dwarves, and Harfoots, among others, is coming together to form a strong union.

The previous episode unfolded with a number of shocking events that set the ball rolling for the grand finale. One of the biggest talking points was Queen-Regent Míriel losing her eyesight, which came off as a huge twist. Meanwhile, the Southlands have now been destroyed. With just one final episode to go, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out.

A quick look at The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power plot and cast

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers several centuries prior to the events portrayed in the LOTR and the Hobbit movies. As per Amazon Prime Video, the official synopsis of the show reads:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.''

The description further reads,

''From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The series initially received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many criticizing the pacing. However, over time, the audience response turned out to be largely positive, with many critics and viewers praising the show's thematic ambitions, stunning visuals, and performances by the cast.

The show features Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, among many others, in major roles.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 14, 2022.

