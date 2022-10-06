What time will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 air on Prime Video? Details explored

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 is set to air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12 AM ET. After an eventful sixth episode, which saw the Southlands villagers involved in a devastating battle against the evil Adar, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the upcoming episode.

The previous episode also saw Adar finally being captured, following which he made a shocking revelation that could potentially alter the course of events. Continue reading to discover more information about the upcoming episode, speculations, and other details.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 preview, speculations, and more details

The sixth episode ended on an agonizing cliffhanger as viewers saw the powerful Galadriel standing tall amidst a volcanic eruption during the battle. However, it is known that she will make it out alive, along with her friend Elrond.

The seventh episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expected to set things up for the finale. Galadriel's never-ending quest for vengeance will be the major focus of the upcoming episode.

The biggest question in the series now revolves around Sauron. One of the most talked-about moments in last week's Udûn episode was Adar admitting to Galadriel that he killed Sauron after his capture and subsequent interrogation.

Whether Adar is lying or he believes he killed Sauron is up for speculation, and fans will hopefully find the answer in the remaining two episodes. While it's unlikely that Sauron will appear in the upcoming episode, we might see him in the season finale.

The previous episode, Udûn, has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, with many considering it to be the best episode of the season.

A quick look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot and cast

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set centuries prior to the events depicted in the LOTR and The Hobbit films. A brief description of the show, according to the Amazon Studios press release, states:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

It further reads,

'From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

Thanks to its writing, visual aesthetics, thematic depth, and performances by the cast, the show has garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. However, some have criticized the show's pacing and some of its characterizations.

The show stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, and Ismael Cruz Córdova, among many others, in major roles.

You can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 7, 2022.

