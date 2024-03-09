Why did Disney obtain rights to Poor Things despite the movie's R rating? Reasons explored 

With the Disney+ and Hulu merger, Disney acquired the rights to Poor Things despite its R rating. This makes adult-oriented content from Searchlight Pictures available on Disney+. This action was taken as part of Disney's plan to create a single platform for various content after acquiring Fox.

The movie tackles topics like sexuality and feminism and contains explicit scenes with nudity, sex, and violence, which is why it's rated R. Emma Stone's performance in Poor Things has received a lot of praise and is considered one of her best, showing off her talent and versatility as an actress.

What is the plot of Poor Things?

The story of Poor Things is about Bella Baxter, a young woman in Victorian London who gets a brain transplant from a quirky surgeon named Dr. Godwin Baxter. This ends up making her think like a baby.

Bella's getting more curious about everything and herself as she gets smarter, leading her to discover more about herself and the world. Max McCandles, a medical student working with the surgeon, asks the question, and Bella says yes after some encouragement from Dr. Baxter.

But as Bella learns more about the world, she goes on a journey of discovering herself. The movie explores topics like sex, feminism, and what society expects from women, showing how Bella grows from being innocent to becoming a confident woman who embraces her freedom and sexuality.

What is the critical reception of Poor Things?

According to Variety, people have mixed opinions about the movie Poor Things and how it portrays feminism. Some critics are unsure if the film empowers women, but others appreciate its boldness.

The Hollywood Reporter has given Emma Stone's performance in the film rave reviews and believes that it should be recognized with an award because of her impressive skills as an actor. The Guardian also praises the film's original storytelling and visually stunning set designs as they lead to the general satisfaction of watching it.

IndieWire has criticized the character development of Bella Baxter and the feminist themes in Poor Things, with some reviewers questioning how these themes were portrayed. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has sparked conversations among both audiences and critics for its attempt to address intricate themes in a visually impressive way.

What other IPs has Disney obtained rights to?

Disney has bought the rights to several properties and franchises, significantly increasing its entertainment content collection. Some notable acquisitions include 20th Century Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and The Muppets.

Disney now owns big franchises like Toy Story, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Marvel Comics. They bought Marvel in 2009 for $4 billion, which is now a huge success. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now the highest-earning film franchise ever.

Additionally, Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion gave them ownership of Star Wars and other valuable IPs (intellectual property) like Indiana Jones and Willow.

On March 7, 2024, Poor Things debuted only on Hulu and Disney+. On December 8, 2023, the movie made its theatrical debut in the United States and Canada.