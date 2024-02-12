How to watch Poor Things at home? Details explored as film announces digital release date

Directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgod Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara, the December 2023 release Poor Things stars a range of familiar faces. This includes Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. Described as a coming-of-age sci-fi film, Poor Things’ whimsical narrative follows biologist Dr. Godwin Baxter, who can possess the brain of an infant while living inside the body of a young woman.

The movie opened to critical acclaim and received 11 Academy Award nominations, including those for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Poor Things is therefore expected to return with an Oscar, and while a range of fans are bound to have missed the theatrical release, they need not worry.

Lanthimos’ movie is now set to make its digital premiere. It will be available to be watched from the comfort of your home starting on February 27, followed by a Blu-Ray and DVD release, which is scheduled for March 12. Here, we look at everything that potential viewers need to know about Poor Things’ upcoming digital release.

Poor Things is set for Digital Release on February 27

The movie itself follows a unique story. Much like Frankenstein, it revolves around a scientist’s failed experiment, who can resurrect a woman in an infant’s body. Emma Stone, the protagonist, will be seen receiving help from a not-so-honest lawyer, played by Mark Ruffalo, to escape her creator’s house and ‘explore the world’.

Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Willem Dafoe, raises Bella from infancy, as her advanced biology allows for accelerated growth, at least emotionally. The movie promises a unique, almost-comedic look with elements of coming-of-age, and has a rating of 8.4 on IMDB.

Ruffalo’s character, Duncan Wedderburn, is seen as an important ally for Bella who yearns for freedom. The story is directly sourced from Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name and offers a thought-provoking insight into modern society.

Regardless, while the theatrical release was limited, Poor Things is now set to be available on Blu-ray and DVD. What’s more, in addition to the movie, bonus content has also been announced to be part of the digital release. This includes a range of insights and extra tidbits of information from the behind-the-scenes of the filmmaking process, in addition to the creative processes that went behind the ideation. What’s more, the digital release also packs three bonus scenes that have not been released for theaters.

The likes of Ruffalo and Stone join a talented cast that most prominently includes Willem Dafoe. The kind of talent, as well as the uniqueness of the narration and the concept, means that most movie buffs will be itching to get their hands on the digital release. The announcement states that while the digital release is set to arrive on 27 February, the Blu-Ray and DVD release will only happen on March 12.

Regardless, considering the hype surrounding Poor Things and the kind of talent that the cast has, most fans might choose to splurge when it is finally released.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE