Is Poor Things on OTT yet? Everything we know so far

Poor Things, which premiered in theaters on December 8, 2023, left a long-lasting impact on the audience with its engaging screenplay and riveting performances. Adapted from Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name, the film centers on the events that transpire when an eccentric scientist resurrects a young woman who died by suicide.

According to IMDb, its synopsis reads

"The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter."

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, best known for his work on Dogtooth and The Favourite, the movie boasts his signature style. Lanthimos also serves as a producer on the film with Emma Stone, Andrew Lowe, and Ed Guiney. As of now, Poor Things has not been released on streaming platforms, leaving viewers eager for its availability.

When will Poor Things be released on OTT?

Poor Things has garnered an impressive 11 nominations at the 2024 Academy Awards. Following the typical pattern for Oscar-nominated films, it is expected to become available for rental and purchase on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ later this month, ahead of the ceremony.

While it's anticipated that Poor Things will eventually be added to the streaming library of Hulu, as has been the case with other Searchlight Pictures Studio-distributed films as well, however, there’s no word on the release date.

Poor Things: Meet the cast

The film is led by Emma Stone as Bella Baxter/Victoria Blessington, alongside Mark Ruffalo in the role of Duncan Wedderburn. Emma is best known for her work in Birdman, La La Land, and The Favourite. She has also appeared in films such as The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Cruella. Beyond her work in films, she is known for her work on the television series Maniac and The Curse.

Meanwhile, Mark gained international recognition with his portrayal of Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also appeared in films such as Begin Again, The Normal Heart, and Foxcatcher. Additionally, he has received acclaim for his work in theater productions such as This is Our Youth and The Price.

Joining them are Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin "God" Baxter and Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles. Willem has made a name for himself in the industry with his well-received performances in films such as Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, and Gonzo Girl. His television credits include The Hitchhiker, Fishing With John, and The Kingdom.

Similarly, Ramy Youssef has impressed fans with his performances on shows such as See Dad Run and Robot Chicken. However, he is best known for his work on Hulu’s Ramy.

The cast also includes

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Kathryn Hunter as Madame Swiney

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Hanna Schygulla as Martha von Kurtzroc

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Keeley Forsyth as Alison the Maid

John Locke as David the Butler

Meanwhile, Poor Things holds an approval rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 346 reviews.

The critics’ consensus is

"Wildly imaginative and exhilaratingly over the top, Poor Things is a bizarre, brilliant tour de force for director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone."

Additionally, the film has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, based on 78,963 votes.