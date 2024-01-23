The Oscars 2024 nominations were announced on January 23, 2024, and witnessed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading with 13 nods. The 96th Oscar nominations were revealed on Tuesday at 8:30 am EST, and besides Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things also bagged several nominations.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer emerged as a front-runner in the list of Academy Awards nominations, as it received nods in major categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and many more.

Oppenheimer's Oscars 2024 nominations

The Boys actor Jack Quaid and Joker: Folie à Deux actress Zazie Beetz announced the nominations live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy on Tuesday. Oppenheimer bagged 13 Oscar nods, leaving behind Barbie, which received eight nominations.

Expand Tweet

Here are the categories in which Oppenheimer was nominated at the Oscars 2024:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Barbie

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Poor Things

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Expand Tweet

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

America Ferrera, Barbie

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Best Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Best original score

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Poor Things

American Fiction

Best sound

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Best costume design

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Best make-up and hairstyling

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Golda

Society of the Snow

Maestro

Expand Tweet

Best production design

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Best film editing

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Expand Tweet

The Nolan-directed feature stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. Based on Kai Bird’s 2005 book American Prometheus, the film is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was an American theoretical physicist who is called the "father of the atomic bomb."

The synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb."

In addition to Oppenheimer, Emma Stone's Poor Things also dominated the Oscar nominations with 11 nods and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nominations.

Oppenheimer recently made headlines at the Golden Globes 2024, where it won five awards, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Original Score.

Fans are now eager to see how Oppenheimer performs at the upcoming Academy Awards, which will be held on March 10, 2024.