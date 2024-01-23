The Oscars 2024 nominations were announced on January 23, 2024, and witnessed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leading with 13 nods. The 96th Oscar nominations were revealed on Tuesday at 8:30 am EST, and besides Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things also bagged several nominations.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer emerged as a front-runner in the list of Academy Awards nominations, as it received nods in major categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and many more.
Oppenheimer's Oscars 2024 nominations
The Boys actor Jack Quaid and Joker: Folie à Deux actress Zazie Beetz announced the nominations live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy on Tuesday. Oppenheimer bagged 13 Oscar nods, leaving behind Barbie, which received eight nominations.
Here are the categories in which Oppenheimer was nominated at the Oscars 2024:
Best Picture
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Poor Things
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Best Cinematography
- Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
- Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
- Edward Lachman, El Conde
- Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Best original score
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
Best sound
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Best costume design
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Golda
- Society of the Snow
- Maestro
Best production design
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
Best film editing
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
The Nolan-directed feature stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. Based on Kai Bird’s 2005 book American Prometheus, the film is about J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was an American theoretical physicist who is called the "father of the atomic bomb."
The synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:
"The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb."
In addition to Oppenheimer, Emma Stone's Poor Things also dominated the Oscar nominations with 11 nods and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nominations.
Oppenheimer recently made headlines at the Golden Globes 2024, where it won five awards, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Original Score.
Fans are now eager to see how Oppenheimer performs at the upcoming Academy Awards, which will be held on March 10, 2024.