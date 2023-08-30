Killers of the Flower Moon to be released globally in theatres after initial plan of limited release is scraped 

Killers of the Flower Moon is a highly anticipated epic crime drama Western movie that is now all set to hit theaters in the United States on Friday, October 20, 2023. The movie had an initial plan of being released in limited theaters earlier in October, which has now been changed. It will now be released in theaters all across the globe by Paramount Pictures, along with Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon has taken inspiration from renowned journalist David Grann's highly cherished 2017 book titled, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese are the screenplay writers of the upcoming film. It has been directed by Scorsese.

Killers of the Flower Moon will center around an extensive investigation of the suspenseful murders in the Osage tribe community in northeastern Oklahoma. Ever since the official trailer for the new Scorsese movie was dropped by Apple TV+, the audience has been quite eager to learn how the Western crime drama film will unfold.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Plot, cast, and more details explored

What to expect from the upcoming Western movie?

Scheduled to be released in the United States theaters on October 20, 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon has been produced by Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, and Martin Scorsese. After its theatrical release, the movie will also arrive exclusively on the popular streaming platform Apple TV+. However, the release date for the same is yet to be revealed.

The official synopsis for the Western epic movie, given By Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

The description further reads:

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

The official synopsis provides viewers with intriguing hints regarding what to expect from the upcoming movie and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the film is bound to take viewers on an intense journey as the lead characters will find themselves ending up in a dangerous web of conspiracy and mystery.

The epic love story between the two main characters, Mollie Kyle and Ernest Burkhart, will be woven throughout this compelling film, adding to its intrigue. Thus, it's safe to say that, viewers are in for an absorbing ride.

Cast for Killers of the Flower Moon

The Apple TV+ movie has a long list of cast members, which includes:

Robert De Niro as William "King" Hale

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q, Mollie's mother

Jesse Plemons as Tom White, BOI agent investigating Hale

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward

Cara Jade Myers as Anna Brown, Mollie's sister

Brendan Fraser as W. S. Hamilton, Hale's corrupt attorney

JaNae Collins as Reta, Mollie's cousin

Jason Isbell as Bill Smith

Jillian Dion as Minnie, Mollie's sister

William Belleau as Henry Roan, Mollie's brother-in-law

Scott Shepherd as Bryan Burkhart

Louis Cancelmi as Kelsie Morrison

Everett Waller as Paul Red Eagle and several others

Don't forget to watch Killers of the Flower Moon, which will arrive in theaters on October 20, 2023.