“Average film with an average screenplay” Internet condemns American Fiction winning Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay 

Online reactions to American Fiction winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay have been divided. Even though the movie had been projected to win, some users were skeptical about the film's merit of such a coveted award, calling it subpar.

On X (previously Twitter), a fan wrote,

Expand Tweet

Historically, the screenplay category has favored adaptations from books of non-fiction, plays, novels, and memoirs; novels have been the most popular source material.

Due to its widespread praise from critics and previous success in awards shows like the BAFTA, American Fiction was sort of expected to win, as stated.

Fans react to American Fiction winning Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Expand Tweet

Fans' reactions to American Fiction's Oscar win in the Best Adapted Screenplay category have been conflicted. Despite the film's success and critical acclaim, some viewers expressed disapproval and doubt about its win at various award shows.

Fans questioned the film's merit, calling it mediocre and undeserving of such prestigious recognition, even after it won an Oscar.

Debates about whether American Fiction really should have won the award erupted online, with some pointing out that nominees like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest might have been more deserving.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Disparities in the public's opinions about the film's standard and suitability for such a prestigious award can be seen in the reaction against it winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

What is the plot of the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay winner American Fiction?

The story of American Fiction, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, revolves around Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, an African-American author and professor. He loses faith in the literary world after realizing that it is making money off of stereotyped "Black" literature.

Under the pen name Stagg R. Leigh, Monk writes a provocative satire as a form of protest that unpredictably becomes a commercial success.

Monk is juggling his rising stardom with the intricacies of his family life, such as his mother's illness and his tense relationships with his siblings.

To continue being successful, he must also consider the ethical issue of keeping up stereotypes. The movie looks into issues of race, identity, hypocrisy, and the challenges that artists have in juggling their integrity with societal standards.

American Fiction director Cord Jefferson on winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Popular for his film American Fiction, director Cord Jefferson gave an inspiring address when he received the Best Adapted Screenplay award at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Jefferson said in his Best Adapted Screenplay speech at the Academy Awards,

"I understand that this is a risk-averse industry, I get it, but $200 million movies are also a risk and it doesn't always work out but you take the risk anyway. And instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies."

Also, he underscored the value of taking a chance on up-and-coming talent, reflecting that the next Martin Scorsese or Greta Gerwig might be out there waiting to be discovered.

His fans on X said,

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay director's appeal for supporting indie films and promoting up-and-coming artists struck a chord with viewers and pointed out the need for diversity and creativity in the film business.

For those interested, watch the film that won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay American Fiction on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube. It is also on Vudu, Microsoft Store, FuboTV, MGM Plus channels, Fandango theaters, Apple TV+, Philo, and Amazon Video.