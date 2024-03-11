Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy debut for Oscars 2024 red carpet stuns the fans: “She is glowing and so pretty"

High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens arrived at the Oscars 2024 red carpet sporting a baby bump and revealing the surprise of her pregnancy for her global fanbase.

Stunning in a black, turtleneck Vera Wang gown, the Sucker Punch actress flaunted the pregnancy glow paired with a chic makeup look and hairstyle.

The styling Vanessa Hudgens sported at the Oscars 2024 red carpet resonates with TikTok's viral mob-wife aesthetic. The actress left no stone unturned to curate a subtle yet striking look paired with blingy accessories and a manicure.

Expand Tweet

Fans of The Princess Switch actress were elated to see her pregnancy debut at the Oscars 2024 red carpet alongside her striking visuals. They took to social media platforms to congratulate Vanessa and compliment her styling for the event, mentioning how she's glowing:

Expand Tweet

Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy glow stuns fans at the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Married to baseball player Cole Tucker in December 2023, Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy to the world at the Oscars 2024 red carpet instead of choosing to go about it through social media.

Sporting a black turtleneck gown by the designer who designed her wedding dress, Vanessa's styling and makeup look for the event garnered just as many headlines as her baby bump debut.

Vanessa Hudgens paired her all-black ensemble with blingy accessories from Chopard jewelry, which featured a tennis choker necklace, multiple rings, and diamond earrings. To break down her look for the Oscars 2024 red carpet, Vanessa made sure the focal point was her glowing face and hence opted for a sleek half-up-half-down hairstyle with a blowout and a face-framing strand of hair complementing the look.

For the makeup, Vanessa sported a subtle matte base paired with a combination of blush and bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones. The Spring Breakers actress wore smokey brown eyes with arched brows and volumized lashes. Complementing her makeup look was a matte, mid-tone, warm shade of mauve.

Vanessa's makeup artist, Tonya Brewer, shared a breakdown of all the ColourPop products used to create the mob-wife aesthetic makeup look. The Polar actress paired her vision-in-black look with a long ombre French manicure.

Vanessa Hudgens' fans were quick to express their excitement about the Thirteen fame's pregnancy news and to praise what her fans dub a "stunning" appearance via social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read More: What is Millie Bobbie Brown's skincare routine to deal with acne?

The French Girl actress hosted the Oscars pre-show for the third time in a row this year and won congratulatory love as well as praise from her global fanbase. The Oscars 2024 were held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, and were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.