Katy Perry's look for the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024 wins the internet: "Most gorgeous lady in the world"

Dark Horse singer Katy Perry attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024 and instantly made headlines with her visuals. Known to experiment with her style and for sporting bold beauty looks, Katy Perry arrived on the red carpet of the Billboard Women in Music Awards in a red peplum top and lace-up skirt paired with a prosthetic butterfly tattoo at the back.

Expand Tweet

While her accessories were minimal, Katy Perry made a statement with her chic makeup and vision in red styling for the event. Fans of the Roar singer were elated to see their favorite artist at an award show after a long time and took to social media platforms like X to compliment her look.

In fact, one fan called her the "most gorgeous lady in the world," admiring the Firework singer's appearance at the award ceremony.

Expand Tweet

Fans swoon over Katy Perry's bold look at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024

Often described as bold and playful, Katy Perry's looks at most of her public appearances frequently become the talk of the town, especially in the fashion world. Katy never shies away from sporting unique makeup looks and outfits or pairing the two to make an impactful appearance.

For the recent event, the singer paired her red peplum top and lace-up skirt with minimal accessories like pearl earrings and a pearl necklace, along with black high heels. Her makeup look comprised a matte base makeup, a pink shade of blush accentuating her cheekbones, a nude, neutral shade for the eyelids, volumized lashes, and a bold red lip, which was the highlight of her look.

For her hair, Katy went with a long ponytail created using extensions and clean fringes. She also sported a black manicure which complemented the look. Fans of the Last Friday Night singer soon took to social media platforms to express their positive reaction to the look by complimenting the artist.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read More: Fans swoon over Dua Lipa's look for the BRIT Awards 2024: "Always serving beauty and authenticity"

The Billboard Women in Music Awards 2024 was held in Los Angeles to recognize rising female stars in music who contributed to shaping the industry in 2024. Apart from Katy, the Billboard Women in Music Awards were attended by A-listers like NewJeans, Kylie Minogue, Karol G, and Victoria Monet, among others, and the ceremony was hosted by the actress of Black-ish fame, Tracee Ellis Ross.