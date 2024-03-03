Fans swoon over Dua Lipa's look for the BRIT Awards 2024: "Always serving beauty and authenticity"

Dua Lipa walked the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2024, which was held at London's O2 arena on March 2, 2024. She donned a striking black Versace ensemble, which complemented her cherry cola hair. Pictures of her in the corset-style dress with a scoop neckline soon went viral online and the artist was hailed for her look.

Her makeup and minimal accessories took her look to the next level and fans seemed to love her styling choice.

Fans of the No Lies singer praised and complimented her unique look for the BRIT Awards 2024 and hailed her "beauty and authenticity."

Netizen reacts to the singer's look (Image via Instagram/@brits)

Dua Lipa won in the Best Pop Act category at the event and was also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Fans hail Dua Lipa's look for the BRIT Awards 2024

Sporting a floor-length black silhouette by Versace, the Dance The Night singer opted for a subtle yet unique look for the BRIT Awards 2024. Her dress had wide angled straps and a pleated skirt, which covered her footwear. She paired the outfit with silver jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Her red carpet makeup look comprised a dewy base with a light blush on the cheeks. She used a highlighter to accentuate the bridge of her nose and cheekbones while she opted for a dull red shade for her lips. Her dramatic cat eye took her look up a notch.

The singer's cherry cola hair complemented the black dress and the New Rules artist added a unique touch to her BRIT Awards look by sporting a manicure of the same shade as her hair.

Apart from Dua Lipa's win at the BRIT Awards 2024, her outfit and unique makeup also garnered praise from fans across the globe. Fans of the One Kiss singer took to the comments section of @brits' Instagram post and hailed the singer's "iconic" look.

Fans swoon over the singer's look for the BRIT Awards 2024 (Image via Instagram)

Dua Lipa later changed into a black corset top and leather pants with silver studs, which she paired with a chic hairdo. Created by hairstylist Peter Lux, the hairstyle featured a side-swept fringe and a knotted updo.

The BRIT Awards 2024 were held at the O2 Arena in London and the 44th edition of the event celebrated the biggest hits in the music industry. Celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Raye, Kylie Minogue, and others graced the ceremony with their presence.