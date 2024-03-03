Charli XCX’s look for Brit Awards 2024 wins the internet: “Everything & more”

The English vocalist Charli XCX joined other musical talents at the Brit Awards 2024. At the O2 arena, the songwriter and vocalist embraced a multi-colored Marni dress, leaving her fans awestruck.

This Brit Awards 2024 was notable as Raye broke the record by winning six awards. While the awards were announced and the show was taking place with beautiful performances by Dua Lipa and others, some eyeballs caught Charli XCX's ensemble.

The outfit was structured with a bodice and a floor-length train, underscoring the dramatic look. Enhanced by her sensational makeup, Charli XCX's appearance garnered an array of love and appreciation online.

An Instagram user named @alexandraafrench remarked:

@alexandraafrench commented on Charli's Brit Awards 2024 look "Everything & More" ( Image via @charli_XCX/ Instagram)

Apart from this, several other remarks filled the comment section, which are etched below.

Fans rejoiced at Charli XCX's look at Brit Awards 2024

Charli XCX, one of the most refined vocalists in contemporary days, offered a sensual fashion moment at the Brit Awards 2024. Her long-time stylist, Chris Horan, shared his touches to create more drama to this look.

In a Vogue interview, she noted about her latest ensemble:

"I think people see me as being tough and just wanting to dress in harsh lines and harsh fabrics. But I’m getting into a more romantic zone with clothing, experimenting with softer shapes and billowing materials, which might be surprising to certain people."

The notable part of the ensemble was the resin bodice, accented in dual-tone peach and green. The pastel shades of this bodice offered a muted tonal outlook, etched into her body with the silk fabric.

This Marni gown further develops a long skirt designed with multiple colors. The puffed-up pleats at the waist added feminine touches, while the long trains complemented the whole ensemble equally.

The pastel shades of green, pink, and lighter tones completed the trains. Her dramatic makeup with winged liner provided the mermaid look. She kept her ebony tresses wavy to align with the mermaid core trend, and as per many fans, this look sums up the piece of art.

Fans rejoiced at Charli XCX's look at Brit Awards 2024 ( image via @Charli_XCX/ Instagram)

The comments overflowed with appreciation and love notes. Last year, Charli wore a " Real Winner" tee shirt with a mini skirt at the after-party of the Brit Awards, showcasing her diverse preferences regarding fashion.

Generally, Charli prefers a bold demeanor, and last year at the Brit Awards she wore a see-through pink gown, creating another notable fashion moment for the vocalist.