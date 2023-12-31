7 celebrities who aced the mermaidcore trend in 2023

The mermaidcore trend shook the fashion sphere in 2023 with the search phrase "mermaidcore" racking up to 14.5 billion views on TikTok alone. The premier of the "Little Mermaid" movie on May 26 sent the mermaidcore fever to new heights as celebrities, style influencers, and fashion connoisseurs converged on the runway in various forms of clothing styles paying homage to the mermaidcore trend.

The mermaidcore trend is a fashion aesthetic reminiscent of the sea and its beautiful creatures. It involves ruffles paying homage to sea and ocean movement, deep-sea blues, and Andre siren-styled bottoms.

Celebrities like Halle Bailey, Zendaya, and Eva Longoria wore outfits that served as style inspirations for the mermaidcore trend.

Best celebrity mermaidcore looks of 2023

1. Heidi Klum at the Little Mermaid premiere

The supermodel and socialite looked breathtaking at the Disney premiere of the highly anticipated "Little Mermaid" movie in a sheer lavender and pink dress designed in the shape of scales and seashells. The dreamy dress was embellished with sparkly sequins designed to accentuate the out-of-this-world look. The dress featured a cutout at the waist and a dramatic train lined with more sequin. Klum opted for a natural makeup look and kept her blond hair in playful bangs. Her clear strappy heels and elegant gold ring finished off the fairytale look.

2. Halle Bailey at the Premiere of The Little Mermaid movie

Bailey who played Ariel, the protagonist of the movie, showed up at the premiere looking like she had arisen from the sea. Decked in a metallic blue strapless gown from Valdrin Sahiti, the actor looked every inch the sea princess she portrayed in the movie. The gown featured ruffled bustier panels reminiscent of seashells and sea waves. Bailey accessorized with elegant diamond earrings and rings.

3. Zendaya at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023

The "Euphoria" star delivered a perfect fusion of the barbiecore and mermaidcore trends in one elegant outfit. For one, her dress was draped in gorgeous pink with the train featuring sculpted roses resulting in a makeshift mermaid tail. The Valentino gown excelled in its understated elegance as the bodice and trumpet silhouette enhanced Zendaya's graceful features. Her light makeup and Bulgari jewelry sealed off the stunning look.

4. Nina Dobrev at the CFDA awards

The "Vampire Diaries" star looked gorgeous in the Spiral Sequin cocktail dress from Oscar De la Renta. Her golden strapless dress featured layers reminiscent of sea waves and golden scales. The sequins dotted around the gorgeous dress helped to create the illusion of iridescence. Dobrev complemented the monochromatic look with a golden clutch purse, matching strappy heels, earrings, and gold bracelets.

5. Eva Longoria at the Academy Gala

Longoria dazzled in a metallic silver dress that channeled the mermaid aesthetic perfectly. The strapless and glittery dress accentuated her figure by molding to her curves. The dress also featured a dramatic train for that mermaid effect. Longoria accessorized with hoop earrings and golden rings.

6. Quinta Brunson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023

Quinta Brunson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 (Image via Instagram/ Quinta Brunson)

The "Abbott Elementary" star looked gorgeous on the red carpet of the awards ceremony in a glittery black gown complemented by white detailing on the bust reminiscent of gorgeous seashells on the shore. The floor-length gown hugged Brunson's figure and accentuated her curves. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and kept her makeup dewy with bold red lips. She accessorized with silver earrings and matching rings.

7. Ana de Armas at the Oscars 2023

The "Blonde" actress channeled the mermaid look on the red carpet of the Oscars award ceremony. The floor-sweeping Louis Vuitton creation featured a scoop neck design and a sparkly sequin bodice that molded to the A-list actress' curves.

The dramatic ruffles cascading from the knee to the floor served to enhance the mermaidcore aesthetic. The actress kept her makeup light and soft. She accessorized with an elegant silver bracelet. She opted for an elegant middle part styling of her hair leaving it to frame her face delicately.

The above-mentioned celebrities' have inspired other mermaidcore looks due to their stylish and elegant execution.